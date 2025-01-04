Hellsing & Afro Samurai Studio Teases Two New Anime for 2025 & Beyond

Anime fans already have a lot to look forward to in the new year. Makoto Shinkai recently teased a brand new movie, Solo Leveling Season 2 just premiered, and a whole host of beloved shows are returning very soon. But the good news doesn’t stop there, as the beloved studio Gonzo is returning in 2025 with two brand-new shows.

Studio Gonzo is behind some of the best cult anime of the past two decades. Hellsing is perhaps their crowning achievement, adapted from the manga by Kuota Hirano. Although, Afro Samurai (starring none other than Samuel L. Jackson), Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo, Samurai 7, and Welcome to the N.H.K. also rank among their best.

Gonzo

Studio Gonzo Tease Two New Anime Series

To celebrate the new year, Studio Gonzo’s CEO, Shinichiro Ishikawa, took to social media to celebrate 2025’s arrival and tease fans with two new upcoming shows. The post included an image of a handwritten letter, which began, “Dear fans, Happy New Year,” the letter began. “As we step into a new year, I would like to share some exciting news with our esteemed fans around the world. We are currently in the midst of developing two new TV series set to premiere within this year and next!”

“Please look forward to our upcoming announcements, and thank you for your unwavering support — it truly motivates us!” the letter continued. In addition to the new shows, the letter also announced a live painting session at Anime Japan in March to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Basilisk. The letter concluded, “Be Creative! Be Global! Be Happy!”

A New Year letter from GONZO's CEO, Shinichro Ishikawa and Jonathan from #KaleidoStar! pic.twitter.com/AgMxAN7TLc — Gonzo Anime Global (@GonzoAnimeIntl) January 1, 2025

What Are Studio Gonzo’s New Shows?

Ishikawa didn’t reveal what the two new shows were, but there are already clues sprawled across the internet. In November, Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsay was announced to be overseeing two new anime projects in partnership with Gonzo. Ramsay will oversee a new anime/live-action hybrid movie titled Ripper, which has been described as a noir thriller. Ramsay is also overseeing a new series titled Hotaru. The series has been described as a “swashbuckling sci-fi/fantasy adventure series about two star-crossed magic-wielding warriors bound by love and grief.”

As for the second TV show, details are still scarce. Ishikawa’s announcement teased two shows coming this year and in 2026. Hotaru is expected to be 2025’s show, while the other series will likely get a larger update later this year, ahead of a 2026 release.

H/T: Studio Gonzo on X