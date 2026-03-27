10 Hidden-Gem Action-Fantasy Anime to Binge Tonight

Action-fantasy anime series often deliver thrilling fights with sword clashes, magic duels, and even supernatural showdowns, with jaw-dropping animation that gets you hooked from the first episode. Not to mention, the fantasy setting allows room for a captivating storyline and also fits in unique worldbuilding. However, even if they are based on a popular genre, not all of the incredible series get the recognition they deserve. The ever-growing global popularity of the anime industry has many curious viewers looking to venture into the world of exciting stories. However, considering the number of series out there, a lot of them go under the radar and always remain hidden gems with small but dedicated fanbases.

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The underrated action fantasies offer captivating stories and intriguing characters. These series are even ideal for beginners who don’t want to commit to longer shows from the beginning. Here’s a list of 10 hidden gem action-fantasies that both beginners and even avid anime fans should definitely check out.

10) Moribito – Guardian of the Spirit

Image Courtesy of Production I.G

One of the most underrated anime with a female lead that follows the themes of survival and redemption. Set in a land that resembles medieval Japan and also incorporates Chinese and Mongolian culture, the story follows the journey of Balsa, who saves a young prince, Chagum, from an assassination attempt.

She accepts the request of Chagum’s mother to save his life after learning that the boy’s father, the Emperor, is targeting him. As the journey continues, the truth behind Chagum’s identity and the prophecy that threatens the entire kingdom comes to light.

9) K

Image Courtesy of GoHands

This modern fantasy is set in an alternate Japan, where the country is ruled by seven powerful Kings, each possessing unique supernatural abilities and their own clans, with whom they share their powers. The story focuses on Yashiro Isana, a bright and kind high school student who suddenly becomes the target of a nationwide manhunt after being falsely accused of murdering a high-ranking member of the Red Clan, HOMRA.

Not only that, but Yashiro has no memory of what took place that would brand him as a murderer. As the story continues, the truth behind Yashiro’s true identity comes to light.

8) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Based on Shinobu Ohtaka’s award-winning manga, the series is praised for its unique world-building, captivating storyline, and intriguing characters. The story centers around Aladdin, a young Magi wandering the world in hopes of finding his true self.

It’s a title granted only to those magicians whose powers are so immense that they can shape the world. Accompanied by Ugo, a djinn and a mysterious boy named Alibaba Saluja, Aladdin continues his epic journey as the truth behind his origin and his role in the world comes to light.

7) Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan

Image Courtesy of Studio DEEN

It’s been over a decade since this underrated Shonen series reached its conclusion, but it’s still under the radar despite even getting an anime adaptation. It centers around the supernatural folklore through Yokai, which was all the rage during the 1990s and 2000s.

The story follows Rikuo Nura, who appears to be an ordinary middle school student but is actually one-fourth yokai and is heir to a legendary clan led by his grandfather, Nurarihyon. Although initially reluctant to succeed the Nura Clan, he has no choice but to use his powers to protect others.

6) The Heroic Legend of Arslan

Image Courtesy of LINDENFILMS

This underrated anime is an adaptation of the 1986 historical classic novel. The series premiered in 2015 and returned with a Season 2 in 2016 before leaving a huge chunk of the story left to be adapted. The story draws inspiration from Persian history and mythology, particularly the tale of Arsames, a Persian prince.

It follows Arslan, the heir to the Kingdom of Parsa, as he embarks on a journey accompanied by a small but trustworthy group of allies to reclaim his kingdom and free his father after his crushing defeat by the religiously fanatical Lusitanian army.

5) Dororo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Based on Osamu Tezuka’s 1967 manga, Dororo is also a reboot of the 1969 anime, Dororo to Hyakkimaru. The story follows the unimaginable struggles faced by the protagonist, yet he continues to fight each day just to earn the right to exist in this world. Since his father, a samurai lord, sacrificed him to the 12 demons, Hyakkimaru was born without limbs, nose, eyes, ears, or even skin, yet he still survives.

He was saved by a kind man who creates prosthetics and weapons, allowing him to grow up. The boy embarks on a journey to defeat the demons and reclaim what he has lost.

4) Yatagarasu: The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master

Image courtesy of Studio Pierrot

This historical fantasy explores the themes of personal growth and political intrigue within a fantasy world where people have the ability to transform into three-legged crows known as yatagarasu.

The story centers around the struggles of Asebi, a young woman who has joined the competition to become the crown princess, and the crown prince has to fight for his place in the clan.

3) Ajin: Demi-Human

Image Courtesy of Polygon Pictures

This modern action-fantasy explores the question of what it means to be human and centers on themes of humanity and discrimination. Ever since immortal humans known as Ajin were discovered in Africa 17 years ago, they have been labeled as a threat to mankind.

They are often taken into custody and subjected to cruel experiments because of their powers. Kei Nagai, a high schooler, finds his life turned upside down when he is reborn as an Ajin after a fatal accident. Unable to adjust to his new identity, the boy soon realizes that humans and Ajin are closer than he thinks.

2) Claymore

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

With its mature themes, a complex female lead, and detailed world-building, Claymore is one of the most underrated classics of all time. The story follows Clare, a being manufactured as half human and half youma, which are shapeshifting demons with a thirst for human flesh.

She encounters Raki, an ordinary boy who was banished from his village after his family was massacred by youma. Left with nowhere else to go, he follows Clare on her journey as she embarks on a path to seek vengeance on a being who murdered someone precious to her. The anime adaptation by Madhouse premiered in 2007, but never really got a proper conclusion or a sequel.

1) D.Gray-man

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

This dark fantasy series is set in a world where, thousands of years ago, a chosen few had the divine power to wield the “Innocence,” sacred relics capable of purging artificial monsters called Akuma created by the Millennium Earl.

In the late 19th century, Allen Walker, a young boy with a unique ability, joins the Black Order, which was established with the sole purpose of defeating the Earl. As his journey continues, Allen meets more exorcists like him and gets closer to the truth about the Earl and the Noah Clan.

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