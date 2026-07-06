5 Anime Coming to HIDIVE in July 2026

The Summer 2026 anime season is finally here, and Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform making major plans for new releases. With the anime industry exponentially growing in popularity, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it has long become one of the mainstream forms of media across the globe. Crunchyroll is by far the largest streaming hub for anime fans, adding dozens of new anime series every quarter as part of the new season lineup. These new additions premiere with weekly episodes being added to the library shortly after the Japanese broadcast. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix and HIDIVE often add several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy every month, instead of a seasonal schedule.

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The new additions are a mix of seasonal releases and newly licensed shows or films, both of which are just as exciting. The official website of HIDIVE released its July 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed. Here’s a look at every series and film anime fans can expect to land on HIDIVE this month.

5) The World Is Dancing

Image Courtesy of Cypic

This latest anime by Cypic, the studio behind Kagurabachi, immediately captured viewers’ attention with its exceptional storytelling and animation. The series is exclusively streaming on HIDIVE, and it only debuted in Japanese audio with subtitles. A recent update by the streaming platform confirms that the English dub will debut on August 26th, 2026. The World Is Dancing is one of the biggest anime on HIDIVE as of now, and it’s also one of the most gorgeous anime series ever. This historical series is based on a critically acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Kazuto Mihara.

The story centers around a fictionalized account of Zeami Motokiyo, who went by the name of Oniyasha in his childhood. Motokiyo is a legendary figure in Japanese culture who revolutionized the art form and founded Noh theater, the world’s oldest surviving theater art. The manga by Mihara follows his journey during one of Japan’s most turbulent political and culturally vibrant eras.

4) HELL MODE~The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Season 2

Image Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Lab

Hell Mode has been one of the more interesting takes on video game systems in an Isekai franchise world. Rather than give its main character cheats in his new life, instead it makes things as hard as possible thanks to its former game choosing to play a super difficult “Hell Mode.” Grown tired with handholding in the games in his former life, Allen is hoping to grind his way through to the top of this new world.

The first season offered up a lot of fun so far, and this next season is going to take things even further with even more challenges.

3) The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World

©2026/Y,AN/K/SP

Yoneori’s The Forsaken Saintess and Her Foodie Roadtrip in Another World is in the subset of Isekai shows where its main character lives a quiet life on the road, and focuses on cooking and relaxation. There is an additional Isekai twist here as its main lead was also thrown out by the kingdom when summoned to another world as a weakling, but it is going to cover a lot of ground seen in other shows.

But it does stand out as it’s going to be a purely vibes based show that you’re going to want to put into your rotation as a palate cleanser.

2) The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie

Image Courtesy of Shin-Ei Animation

For anime fans looking to polish off the waiting period between the spring and summer anime seasons, one truly can’t go wrong by binging The Dangers In My Heart, a high school slice-of-life series based on the original manga by Norio Sakurai. The anime follows Kyotaro Ichikawa, an extremely moody teenager who’s isolated himself from his peers and become something of a loner. Combating this is Anna Yamada – a quirky, albeit popular girl from Kyotaro’s class who he regularly fantasizes about killing.

While the series initially throws a very bizarre, and in many ways, concerning curveball at audiences regarding the relationship between its two leads, the development in Anna and Kyotaro’s relationship is absolutely adorable, and as Kyotaro begins to open up socially, his whole world opens in ways he never could have imagined. The Dangers In My Heart is a 25-episode love letter to quirky kids learning how to be themselves amid a bustling society that tries to mold young adults into behaving a certain way socially.

1) The Genie Family

Image Courtesy of Tatsunoko Production

Over the decades, Tatsunoko Production has released more than 200 anime, including films and series. The animation studio is known for several acclaimed shows, such as Ping Pong the Animation and Psycho-Pass. The studio thrived during the 1970s and 1980s, when there wasn’t an endless stream of anime series being released for global fans. Most of the series included Shonen, sci-fi, and stories for kids.

However, despite being fairly popular during their era, these anime didn’t stand the test of time and were eventually forgotten by the audience. According to the June 2026 lineup of HIDIVE, these six anime from the studio will be streaming on the platform this month.

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