Every Jaw Titan User in Attack on Titan, Ranked

Attack on Titan introduced the concept of Titan shifters, individuals who could harness the power of Titans and transform at will. This power originated with Ymir Fritz, whose abilities were divided into nine distinct Titans after her death. Each of these Titans possessed unique abilities, and over the course of the series, multiple individuals inherited and wielded the same Titan power.

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Among the nine, the Jaw Titan has the highest number of known users. Though relatively small in size, it possessed a distinct and formidable ability. There were a total of four Jaw Titan users, each bringing a unique element to the series, with some standing out more than others.

4) Marcel Galliard

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Marcel Galliard is the first known user of the Jaw Titan in the series. His role is relatively brief, which limits his overall impact, but his characterization stands out as deeply human and genuine. Marcel recognized the horrors of the Titans and the weight of his mission, responding in a way that felt grounded and real.

He ensured that Reiner inherited the Armored Titan instead of his younger brother Porco, wanting him to live a longer and happier life. Marcel ultimately sacrificed himself when Reiner was about to be devoured by Ymir, unintentionally passing on his power in the process. Although his Jaw Titan was never fully seen in action, brief glimpses of his Titan form showed that he embodied its core traits: agility, sharpness, and immense jaw strength, qualities his brother would later fully showcase.

3) Porco Galliard

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Porco was originally meant to inherit the Armored Titan, having shown one of the strongest performances during training, but never got the opportunity due to Marcel’s desire to keep his younger brother safe and allow him to live a normal life. After Ymir willingly gave up the Jaw Titan, Porco seized the chance to inherit it, carrying on his brother’s legacy.

Porco truly shone on the battlefield. He was highly agile, with sharp claws and teeth, making him one of the most lethal Titan shifters, while also possessing strong defensive capabilities thanks to the hardened features typical of the Jaw Titan. In the end, Porco came to understand his brother’s actions and followed in his footsteps, sacrificing himself to save both Reiner and Falco.

2) Ymir

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Ymir is one of the most underrated Titan users among the many featured in the series. Her backstory is deeply rooted in its core conflict, tied to the political tensions between Marley and Paradis Island. Accused of leading a cult devoted to Ymir Fritz and inciting rebellion, Ymir, named by her followers, was exiled to Paradis as punishment. It wasn’t until sixty years later, after living as a Pure Titan, that she inherited the power of the Jaw Titan by consuming Marcel.

Her Jaw Titan wasn’t the most flashy or distinctive; instead, reflecting a more basic, original Titan form. While it was arguably the weakest among its counterparts, it’s Ymir’s character journey, and her willingness to give up her power, that makes her stand out as a unique Jaw Titan user.

1) Falco Grice

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There is no denying that Falco is one of the kindest characters in Attack on Titan, and even across the anime industry. He is manipulated by several adults, including Eren, Reiner, and Zeke, for their own motives, yet his kindness consistently prevails and resonates with fans. It is perhaps why Porco chose to sacrifice himself to save Falco, allowing him to emerge as the final known user of the Jaw Titan, with the most distinctive and significant ability.

Falco’s Jaw Titan not only possessed the usual claws, jaws, and agility but also developed wings, enabling him to fly. This unique ability played a crucial role in the final moments of the series, giving the alliance an edge in stopping Eren’s Rumbling. However, what truly sets Falco apart as a Jaw Titan user in Attack on Titan is his kindness, something rare in a series like this, bringing a sense of hope to an otherwise grim story.

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