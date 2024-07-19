Attack on Titan Cosplay Resurrects The Creepiest Ymir

Attack on Titan might be over but the Scout Regiment, and the Titans they fought, won’t soon be forgotten in the anime world. While creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that he doesn’t plan on creating a sequel series, that didn’t stop him from finding new ways to revisit his brutal universe. Much like Isayama, cosplayers are also taking the opportunity to resurrect pivotal figures from the anime series via cosplay. Case in point, one cosplayer has brought back Ymir, the Founding Titan, after playing such a significant role in the series and leading Eren Jaeger down a decidedly dark path.

Ymir might have been the Founding Titan but she wasn’t the only character in the anime adaptation to bear that name. Earlier in the series, the Jaw Titan Ymir was a part of the Scout Regiment, hiding her true nature as she wanted nothing more than to aid Historia in surviving their bleak world. Much like Reiner, Annie, and Bertholdt, the Scouts’ Ymir came from the nation of Marley and was given her name in honor the Founding Titan. Ymir would eventually return to Marley, handing her power to the soldier Porco, who would then do the same with Falco.

Attack on Titan: Founding Cosplay

As fans know, Ymir was instrumental in granting Eren Jaeger the power of the Founding Titan. Unlike so many before him, Eren was able to strike a deal with Ymir and the Founding Titan gave the youngest Jaeger the full breadth of the Founding Titan’s strength. Using this power to both unleash the Rumbling along with creating a new terrifying frame for himself, defeating Eren initially seemed impossible but was eventually attained by Armin, Mikasa, Levi, and the Scouts.

One of the biggest plot twists toward the end of the series was that both Ymir and Eren saw the future and deemed the Rumbling the only way to secure the future for Jaeger’s friends. This plan also finally granted Ymir the peace that she had been seeking for hundreds of years as her love to her former husband/king left her trapped in her Founding Titan duties for eternity.

