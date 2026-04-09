7 Anime With The Biggest Plot Twists

Plot twists are often considered crucial elements in storytelling, including anime that relies on complex themes and suspense. Mind-blowing twists can often reframe everything you know about a story. Whether it’s a betrayal, a hidden identity, or the truth about everything the world is built on, these twists are often engaging make the stories even more appealing. Oftentimes, the most memorable twists give off a rewarding feeling, especially when they both feel unexpected and inevitable.

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These moments redefine characters and can even alter the tone of the stories altogether. Not to mention that a single revelation has the potential to transform a straightforward story into something far more complex and thought-provoking. So, here’s a list of some incredible anime with the biggest plot twists.

7) Naruto

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Naruto is still loved as one of the most captivating Shonen of all time. A majority of the reason why it’s special is thanks to the complexities of the characters and the many plot twists surrounding them. The story takes a major turn in Shippuden, including the reason behind Itachi’s actions, the identity of Obito, the true main antagonist of the series, and more.

6) Bleach

Image courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Bleach starts out with an interesting premise, the power system, and even the worldbuilding. The story becomes way more intense in the Soul Society Arc when Ichigo and his friends invade the Soul Society to rescue Rukia. Just when you think the story can’t get any better, Aizen’s jaw-dropping betrayal stunned everyone, and the story was never the same again.

5) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As a long-running series, One Piece relies on the complexities of the multiple storylines that often baffles fans as they get closer to finding out the truth about the world. The story starts out with a simple adventure of a young pirate, and soon the truth about the tyrannical World Government and the forgotten history starts to unfold. Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening kick-starts a series of changes in the world as the story enters its Final Saga.

4) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Unfortunately, although the manga ended in 2017, the anime was never fully adapted. It’s been 12 years since the second season was released, making fans wonder if the anime will ever release a sequel. However, the series keeps fans on the edge of their seats with several mysteries, including the truth about Aladdin’s origins that changes the course of the story.

3) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

It’s easily one of the most acclaimed and complex anime of all time. The series starts out with Lelouch gaining an exceptional ability, which he then uses against the oppressive kingdom. However, as the story progresses, it takes several dramatic turns with betrayals and geopolitical shifts. Not to mention that several of those plot twists lead to something more tragic.

2) Steins;Gate

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The story follows a group of young adults who pass the time in an improvised lab. While initially, the story might come off as straightforward, it’s far more intriguing than that. Rintaro Okabe is a self-proclaimed mad scientist who gets entangled in a shocking series of events when he manages to send texts to the past.

1) Attack on Titan

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio

From Eren’s ability to transform into a Titan, the origins of Titans, the truth about the attack on Shiganshina during Eren’s childhood, the world outside of Eldia, and, of course, Eren’s true goal, Attack on Titan has been a wild ride at every turn of the story. It’s one of those stories that keep fans engaged with these twists, as every plot point and foreshadowing starts to make sense after the truth is revealed.

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