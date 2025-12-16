Every Major Jujutsu Kaisen Character Still Alive in The Sequel

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is almost halfway over, as it was supposed to be serialized for only six months, releasing no more than three volumes. Released as a sequel to the original story, the series follows new characters facing an unprecedented threat that happens 68 years after the Culling Game. As the manga draws near its end, the story has finally taken shape as it focuses on the consequences of the alien invasion. Although the reason over 50,000 Simurians entered Japan was to resettle there as refugees, the Jujutsu world has been on a constant edge due to their powers and massive numbers.

Things take a turn for the worse when negotiations fall apart after a sorcerer named Yakumaru fatally shoots Cross due to a misunderstanding amid friction between both sides. Since the series is set in the same universe as Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s evident that we will get to see some of our beloved characters again. Among the characters confirmed to be alive, Panda is supposed to be one of them, since he is in a dormant state according to the epilogue. However, the epilogue took place when Yuka and Tsurugi were both children, so it’s uncertain what happened to him over the years. Nonetheless, Modulo has revealed what happened to the three characters listed below.

3) Ui Ui

Ui Ui was one of the most crucial allies during the Sukuna Raid, even though he was just a child. His teleportation ability helped the sorcerers significantly, and with a talent like that, he had a bright future ahead of him. However, perhaps due to facing the horrors of the Jujutsu world several decades ago, or for reasons unknown, he has grown into a horrifying person who craves to see violence and bloodshed. Before the fight between Dabura and Yuka Okkotsu began in Chapter 15, Ui Ui came with a bunch of kids resembling him as he requested Dabura to show them the true horrors of Jujutsu sorcery.

2) Nobara Kugisaki

Before the battle commenced, Nobara made a brief appearance in Chapter 13. Knowing that they are too weak to deal with the Simurians, Jujutsu sorcerers were desperately looking for Yuji Itadori. Since they couldn’t track him down, they asked a few people who personally knew Yuji. Nobara, who is a highly respected sorcerer in the Jujutsu world now, reveals that she hasn’t seen him since Hana Kurusu’s funeral, although it’s unknown how many years have passed since then.

1) Yuji Itadori

As the protagonist of the original story, Yuji suffered the most heartbreaking fate among his peers. Due to the powers he gained to defeat Sukuna, he hasn’t aged a day in all this time. While time stood still for him, his friends grew old and died, leaving him with an immense sense of loss. He was also heartbroken to learn that he couldn’t fulfill his grandfather’s dying wish to have a normal death surrounded by people. After Hana Kurusu’s death, he completely cut himself off from Jujutsu society and his friends, disappearing to somewhere no one can find him.

