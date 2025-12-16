Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Proves There Won’t Be Another Sorcerer Like Yuta

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! Written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the sequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was released in September this year. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo debuted as a short sequel, expected to run for around six months, releasing no more than three volumes. The story has taken a drastic turn as the negotiations fall apart between the Simurians and the sorcerers who were trying to find a way to coexist. As of Chapter 15, Cross’ status still remains unknown since no one is skilled enough to heal his injuries. Meanwhile, none of the sorcerers is anywhere near powerful enough to stop Dabura, the leader of the Simurians.

Since he has challenged one of them to a duel, the responsibility falls on a 16-year-old Yuka Okkotsu, who has been severely weakened by her illness. This implies that the Jujutsu society is way weaker compared to the original story, as the adults push a teenage girl into a death match because they are not capable enough to take accountability for their own actions. She is unable to walk without a wheelchair, and her eyesight is getting poor, but even then, she plans to do her best during the battle. The manga unveils her powerful technique, and while she is extremely talented at using the Ten Shadows Style, even Yuka couldn’t become as powerful as her grandfather.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Doesn’t Have Anyone Nearly As Strong As Yuta

Whether it’s the sorcerers or even his grandchildren, no one could match the immense powers Yuta Okkotsu possessed. During the original story, he was the only one whose strength was stated to be second only to Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer of their era. Even then, the series confirmed that Yuta’s cursed energy reserves were greater than Gojo’s, making him a force to be reckoned with.

He was only a kid when the power of his curse turned Rika Orimo into a special grade vengeful spirit. After joining Jujutsu High School, he trained and learned to control his ability. His technique, which allows him to copy anyone’s ability when certain conditions are met, grants him access to an unimaginable number of techniques. Not to mention that he can use those techniques better than the original user, thanks to his unparalleled cursed energy. He was a rare prodigy in the story, which is why it’s difficult for the Jujutsu world to gain anyone else like him.

While the manga never introduced Yuta’s child, his grandchildren didn’t inherit his technique, and there is a possibility that no one can either. Unlike the Ten Shadows Technique, which is inherited by the select few from the Zenin Clan, Yuta’s technique is unique only to him. He died of old age when Yuka and Tsurugi were just children, leaving the siblings to fend for themselves, as the status of their parents still remains a mystery.

