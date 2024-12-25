Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Reveals Who Survives Until the Very End

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September 2024 after concluding the battle against Sukuna. The King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna, is the primary antagonist of the series and he dies thanks to the combined efforts of all sorcerers. As the long-standing battle against Sukuna ends, each sorcerer strives to contribute to the reforming of the Jujutsu world. The never-ending battle against the curses will never end but with the Jujutsu world providing better education to the future sorcerers, the casualties in the future can be minimized.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, among the sorcerers, there’s one who couldn’t join the raid against Sukuna. Panda loses two of his cores and his entire body after his fight with Kashimo. Just when Kashimo is about to blow off Panda’s head, Hakari saves him just in the nick of time. Still, Panda is now really small and unable to fight anymore. Unfortunately, without Masamichi Yaga’s help, he stays like this for a long time. He appears briefly before the battle of the strongest to cheer on Gojo. The Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue from Volume 30 reveals his tragic fate, even though he survives the longest compared to his peers.

MAPPA

The Jujutsu Kaisen Panda Epilogue Is Set in 2080

Even though Panda is the only surviving character in the future, his fate is just too tragic. He lost independent control function after the sorcery terrorism of November 2018. In October 2035, he completely stopped activity and was registered into the Gojo’s family storage. He was given away as a special cursed object and his ownership was handed over to Yuta Okkotsu, the Gojo Clan head representative. Yuta took over the Gojo Clan as an acting head after his teacher’s death.

In the year 2080, Yuta’s grandchildren went to the storage to see Panda. They say that the objects in the room are Yuta’s treasures, including Panda. Even though Panda lost all functions, he still moves every once in a while. He has his consciousness left, and even thinks Yuta’s grandchildren are really loud. Despite surviving the longest among any JJK character, Panda meets the worst fate by living a lonely existence. All his friends grow old and die while he is stored away like an object. Time stands still for him and he always stays in a tiny body looking like a plush toy.

MAPPA

How Did Panda Survive For That Long?

Panda is an Abrupt Mutation Cursed Corpse created by Masamichi Yaga, the only known character who can create independent cursed corpses that produce their own cursed energy. He created Panda who was born sentient and possessed three cores. Each of his cores possesses unique traits, allowing him to switch between them and alter his physical shape at will. Even among Cursed Corpses, Panda is one of a kind. He’s only able to survive this long because he doesn’t have the body of a mortal. If Yaga was alive, he probably could’ve helped Panda get back to his previous strength after the fight with Kashimo. Sadly, Panda completely lost his function and became inactive while keeping his consciousness intact. He can continue to survive like that for decades or even centuries.