Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Finally Confirms the Status of Yuji Itadori

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September 2024 after Ryomen Sukuna’s defeat, as the Jujutsu world continues on while preparing itself to tackle future threats. In September this year, creator Gege Akutami returns with a brand new series titled Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, the story takes place several decades after the Culling Game, following the grandchildren of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin. The series is expected to run for about six months, releasing weekly episodes in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Modulo highlights the current status of the Jujutsu world as they deal with a Special Grade Incident where 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, have invaded Earth, and now the sorcerers must do everything they can to stop a war from breaking out. Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu, who were introduced in the epilogue, are now teenagers and deal with their personal struggles when they meet Maru, short for Marulu Val Vol Yelvori, a Simurian who is working incognito with the sorcerers as an inspector. The story begins with the deaths of Yuta and Maki, and the rest of our beloved characters may have met the same fate, except Yuji Itadori.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Reveals Yuji Is Currently Alive, But There’s a Catch

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Yuji made his first appearance in Chapter 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, but we only see a brief glimpse of his past self. Chapter 7 of the manga hints at him being alive during the current era, as Mahito, Yuji’s worst nemesis, keeps waiting for him in a limbo. Finally, the latest Chapter 10 reveals that he’s still alive in the series, and although we don’t see his face, there’s no denying that the scars belong to the beloved Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist.

For unknown reasons, Yuji is currently in hiding as the Jujutsu world continues its search for him, since he could prove to be a valuable asset if war broke out between humans and Simurians. This also implies that whether or not a war will break out, we might get to see him in action once again. Even with his face covered with a hoodie, it’s clear that Yuji has barely aged at all, which could be because of the Death Paintings he consumed or the powers he had as a Vessel. While Yuji did manage to outlive the others, in the end, he has probably lost every person he cared about.

