Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Finally Gives Much Needed Update on Nobara (& Fans Aren’t Gonna Like It)

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s big sequel has been steadily building towards its final climax, and the newest chapter of the series has finally given fans a much needed update on what happened to Nobara Kugisaki. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has been an interesting sequel series to see evolve thus far as it’s revealed it takes place decades following the events of the original series. Centering on a new generation of Jujutsu Sorcerers, the new sequel series expanded the world greatly with aliens and much more. Because of this new time and setting, we haven’t seen many of the original series’ characters return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has found some creative ways to bring in some of the original series’ characters even with its new time period, and that’s the case for Nobara Kugisaki in the newest chapter as well. Because not only does the sequel series finally give fans an update on Nobara’s life following the original end of Jujutsu Kaisen, but also reveals it in a way that fans certainly won’t like. It’s not a full return from her at all, and instead is a recording that could have taken place before her death.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Brings Back Nobara at Last

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 13 continues after all of the chaos of the last chapter as Japan’s Jujutsu Sorcerer higher ups are wondering about how to proceed with the Simurians after Cross was shot. They are challenged to a duel, and how to recruit Yuji Itadori for the cause but he’s been missing all this time. It’s here fans get to see a much older version of Nobara sharing her testimony on her last time seeing Yuji, and hoping to pass a message to them as he likely won’t see her again.

Nobara explains that after Hana Kurusu’s funeral, Yuji told her that he won’t be going to any more funerals. She confirms that Yuji has not aged since the fight against Sukuna, and has failed to get his dream of having a good death as his friends age and die one by one. She then explains that while she feels bad when she sees Yuji because it reminds her of how old she’s gotten in comparison, but Yuji looks like he feels even worse. But it seems that really was the last time she saw him as she hopes to pass on a message, “Don’t look down on me, idiot!”

What This Means for Nobara

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This update on Nobara in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo unfortunately confirms a few things. One is that many of the characters in the original series have since died in the near 80 year time jump, including named characters that fans were hoping to see again. Second, is that Nobara has at least aged to this point in time. But at the same time, her being just heard with this recording cements that she won’t be playing a bigger role in the sequel like Yuji is likely going to.

It’s a bit of a bummer considering that Nobara was a major fan-favorite in the original Jujutsu Kaisen series, and largely missed out on it as she was presumed dead most of the time. If this was recorded long before it was shown in the latest chapter as well, there’s no guarantee that Nobara is still alive either. It’s just really a shame to see how it all went down after everything that happened in the original.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!