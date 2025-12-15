24 Years Ago, One Piece’s Most Adorable Character Officially Became a Straw Hat

The Straw Hat Pirates are some of the most beloved characters in One Piece, as they have been a crucial part of Luffy’s journey. The crew, with only five members including Luffy, set out for the Grand Line, and it continued to grow as the story continued. They not only follow their own dreams but also make sure to have Luffy’s back when he needs them the most. As a relatively small crew, each member has a unique role to play in the crew, and they’re the very best at what they do. While not all of them are conventionally powerful like Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, they all make up for each other’s strengths and weaknesses, especially in dire circumstances. This kind of teamwork and unparalleled faith in one another is what makes them undefeatable, as they are able to rise up to any challenge once they make up their minds.

One Piece is an incredibly compelling story with deep emotional and character depth, especially among the crew members, including their resident doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. Chopper was introduced in the Drum Island Arc of the Alabasta Saga, and he joined the crew in Episode 91, which was broadcast on December 9th, 2025, in Japan. In order to commemorate the beloved moment from 24 years ago, the official X handle of Toei Animation shared a heartwarming clip of the blue-nosed reindeer tearfully becoming an official crew member.

Chopper Is Still One of The Most Beloved Characters in One Piece

Chopper has one of the most heartbreaking backstories in One Piece as the Drum Island Arc reveals everything he went through. As a blue-nosed reindeer, he already stuck out like a sore thumb among his herd, and his life became even more hellish when he ate the Human-Human Fruit. Abandoned by his family, Chopper didn’t belong with his herd or with humans, getting attacked for his appearance wherever he went. Even after meeting Dr. Hiriluk, his adoptive father, his days of hardship weren’t over, as he realized soon enough that the man was suffering from a fatal injury.

He spent years studying with Dr. Kureha, working as hard as he could to become the kind of doctor who can cure any illness. During the Drum Island Arc, he was awestruck by Luffy’s determination to save his friends no matter the cost. Inspired by the Straw Hats, he finds the courage to chase his own dreams and sail across the seas. Chopper’s welcome to the crew and his farewell from Drum Island remain one of the most emotional moments in the series to this date. Over the years, he has gone through many hardships and grown up to be a strong and reliable pirate, saving many lives during his journey.

