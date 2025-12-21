Every Major Character In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s New Trailer

Less than a month before its premiere, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has finally released a new trailer. The new trailer gives fans the best look at season 3 to date, and when combined with the early preview attached to the season 2 compilation film, it’s already poised to be the best season of the anime, by far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was everything a fan could hope for, and that, of course, includes the extensive look at the major players in part 1. Some are old faces for the anime, and others are new additions showing up for the first time, but regardless, every major character for part 1 is worth breaking down.

13) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori is, of course, the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen. At the end of season 2, Yuji was traumatized by Sukuna killing hundreds of people and Mahito killing Nanami and—seemingly—Nobara, and with him also failing to save Gojo, Yuji ends season 2 as a broken shell of himself.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Yuji is far from over everything that happened in Shibuya, and if anything, he only falls deeper into a new, destructive ideology he developed to cope with everything. Nevertheless, Yuji puts his issues aside to help dismantle the Culling Games and put an end to Kenjaku’s plot, no matter the cost to himself.

12) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro is the deuteragonist of Jujutsu Kaisen’s story. In season 2, Megumi was left unaccounted for after the battle between Sukuna and Mahoraga, but promotional material for season 3 makes it clear that Megumi escaped the Shibuya Incident relatively unscathed.

Unfortunately, with the advent of the Culling Games, Megumi’s sister, who was turned into a sorcerer by Kenjaku’s Idle Transfiguration, now has to either compete or die, so Megumi needs to get Yuji and others to help him free his sister from the Culling Games while also uncovering Kenjaku’s plot and whatever Sukuna has planned for him, personally.

11) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. While absent for a large portion of the story, Yuta formally joins the story in season 3 when he’s tasked with killing Yuji, a mission he’s more than happy to fulfill after Sukuna crippled Inumaki.

That, however, was nothing more than a lie; Yuta pretended to be Yuji’s enemy to get him off of Jujutsu society’s radar, and after that, he joined Yuji and Megumi’s team to help dismantle the Culling Games and defeat Kenjaku, the latter being Yuta’s main goal so Gojo won’t have to kill Geto again.

10) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin is one of Yuji’s upperclassmen and a major character in the series. Maki was one of the sorcerers assigned to the Shibuya operation, and after a tough battle with Dagon, which she only escaped thanks to a reanimated Toji Fushiguro, Maki was seemingly burned alive by Jogo.

Fortunately, Maki survived Jogo’s assault, albeit not without heavy burn scars, and she’s now part of Yuji’s team to dismantle the Culling Games. To that end, Maki’s plan is to gather cursed tools for everyone to fight with, and doing so puts her in direct conflict with her hated family of the Zenin clan.

9) Choso

Choso is a Cursed Womb: Death Painting, a special being that exists as a hybrid of a human and a cursed spirit. While Choso was once on Kenjaku’s side, after realizing that Yuji was his brother, Choso became Yuji’s ally to fulfill his duty as an elder brother, although Yuji doesn’t fully understand what he’s talking about.

Choso stuck by Yuji following the Shibuya Incident, and he’s even there for Yuji’s big fight with Naoya and Yuta at the beginning of season 3. Choso won’t do much else in part 1 after that, but anyone who’s read the manga will know that he’s still set to be a major player in season 3’s story as a whole.

8) Tengen

Tengen is the nigh-immortal sorcerer who maintains the barrier controlling Japan’s cursed energy. Tengen was first mentioned in season 2’s Hidden Inventory arc, and season 3 sees her finally make her proper appearance as an ally to Yuji and his friends.

Tengen doesn’t know everything about Kenjaku’s plans for the Culling Games, but she does know that a major part of his plan is to use Cursed Spirit Manipulation to take control of Tengen, who’s more like a curse than a human, to gain control of Tengen’s power, and preventing that becomes a major priority for the heroes.

7) Kinji Hakari

Kinji Hakari is a former student of Jujutsu High; in season 1, Hakari was mentioned as not being allowed on campus due to causing trouble, and he, along with Yuji and Yuta, was one of the students Gojo believed had the most potential of the new generation of sorcerers.

In season 3, Yuji and Megumi go searching for Hakari to boost their forces in the Culling Games, and while it proves to be a far more complicated ordeal than either of them was expecting, Hakari ultimately joins the group and easily becomes one of their strongest allies.

6) Hana Kurusu

Hana Kurusu is initially believed to be an incarnated sorcerer, a sorcerer from ancient times Kenjaku helped possess someone to compete in the Culling Games. As it turns out, though, Hana and Angel, the sorcerer possessing her, have a friendly relationship that’s allowed Hana to maintain her free will, making it a more positive take on Yuji and Sukuna’s dynamic.

Hana, through Angel’s cursed technique, can negate any other cursed technique, so Yuji and Megumi try to get her to free Gojo from the Prison Realm in the absence of other options. Hana is another character who won’t do much until part 2, but her presence will be an undeniable focal point of part 1’s story.

5) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma is another person forcibly turned into a sorcerer by Kenjaku. Higuruma was a defense attorney tired of how rigged the Japanese legal system was, and after awakening to his powers, he joined the Culling Games by killing two of his associates he couldn’t stand.

Higuruma is one of Yuji’s first opponents in the Culling Games, but they quickly bury the hatchet, and Higuruma ultimately becomes an ally to Yuji in a similar vein to Nanami. Higuruma is even noted to be a prodigy akin to Gojo, so his presence is nothing but a plus for Yuji and his friends.

4) Fumihiko Takaba

Fumihiko Takaba was also turned into a sorcerer by Kenjaku’s Idle Transfiguration. Takaba is a failing comedian who spontaneously joined the Culling Games after awakening to his powers, and despite no one knowing what to make of him, he ends up becoming another new ally to Yuji and his friends.

Despite his goofy character, Takaba is an incredibly powerful sorcerer who can make anything happen as long as he thinks it’s funny, with even Gojo susceptible to his power. Takaba probably won’t get to do much in season 3, but he’s a character everyone should keep a close eye on.

3) Reggie Star

Reggie Star is an incarnated sorcerer who appears early on in the Culling Games arc. As implied by his name, Reggie’s cursed technique can materialize anything written on a receipt, even if it’s something abstract, like the relaxing effect of a day at the spa.

While Reggie doesn’t do that much, not only does he give Megumi his final big fight in the story, but he’s the one to make Megumi realize that the Culling Game was just the first step to Kenjaku’s master plan, even if Reggie himself didn’t know all the details, so his importance to the narrative cannot be denied.

2) Naoya Zenin

Naoya Zenin is Maki’s older cousin from the Zenin clan. Among the people who bullied and abused Maki, Naoya was the worst for not only being physically abusive, but also for being a raging sexist who never hides his disdain for women, and he’s even heavily implied to have sexually assaulted Maki’s sister, Mai, at one point.

Naoya is first introduced trying to kill Megumi to gain control of the Zenin clan, and when Maki goes to confront the Zenin clan, Naoya becomes the biggest target of her rage. It’s through fighting Naoya that Maki’s character arc comes together, and hopefully, it will be even better to watch it play out in animation.

1) Kenjaku

Kenjaku is the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. After releasing countless curses into Tokyo, Kenjaku sent all of Japan into a state of chaos, all of which was a precursor to the next stage of his mysterious plan: the Culling Games.

By initiating the Culling Games, Kenjaku wants to raise the collective cursed energy of Japan while also working to steal Tengen’s powers for himself. The true depth of Kenjaku’s plans won’t be revealed until after Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, part 1, but when they come out, it will become all too clear just how diabolical a villain he truly is.