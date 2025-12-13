Every Major Death In My Hero Academia’s Final Arc

After two years, My Hero Academia’s final arc has finally come to a close in the anime. Despite a few weak points here and there, the final arc was just as fun to watch play out as it was in the manga, if not more so, and the series will undoubtedly go down as a legend because of it.

As with many final arcs in anime, My Hero Academia’s final arc was a bloody affair with plenty of deaths by its finale. Most of the people who died weren’t fully highlighted in the story, but anyone whose death was put in the spotlight perfectly highlighted the finality of the arc, no matter how sudden it may have been.

7) Gigantomachia

Gigantomachia was one of All For One’s oldest and most powerful soldiers. With his massive size and large assortment of powerful Quirks, Gigantomachia is treated as a living weapon of mass destruction, and a major part of the final battle revolved around keeping All For One’s forces from breaking him out of jail.

Sure enough, Gigantomachia was freed during the final battle, but surprisingly, he turned against All For One after being abandoned in the previous battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front. Gigantomachia’s sudden betrayal helped the heroes burn through some of All For One’s time limit on Rewind, but in the end, he was quickly killed off.

6) Dabi

Toya Todoroki, better known as Dabi, was one of Shigaraki’s oldest teammates and Endeavor’s oldest son. After believing that Endeavor both betrayed him by not letting him become a hero and became a monster to his siblings, Dabi devoted himself to ruining Endeavor’s life and destroying his family, even if doing so cost him his life.

In the final battle, Dabi pushed his Quirk to its limits and essentially became a living bomb whose explosion was barely contained by the combined power of the Todoroki family. Dabi technically didn’t die until sometime after the final battle, but with how he barely clung to life, there’s no reason not to treat the final arc as his death.

5) Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga was another senior member of the League of Villains under Shigaraki’s tenure. Himiko’s Quirk gave her an unhealthy obsession with blood, and after years of her parents forcing her to completely suppress it as opposed to finding a healthy outlet for it, Himiko snapped and became a villain to create a world where people would accept her.

During the final battle, Ochaco finally reached out to Himiko and helped her realize that she cared about her, thus ending a rampage that nearly destroyed the heroes. Unfortunately, Ochaco suffered a fatal stabbing in the process, so Himiko was forced to sacrifice herself to save Ochaco with a blood transfusion, something that still haunts Ochaco years after the fact.

4) Stain

Stain was a villain who made a name for himself by killing heroes whom he believed strayed too far from the ideals of a true hero. Stain was defeated early in the series by Izuku, Shoto, and Iida, but he inspired characters like Dabi and Himiko to join the League of Villains, making him vital to the story’s lore.

Stain was one of many villains who escaped from Tartarus in All For One’s breakout, but he chose to work with All Might and support them in the final battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front. That led to Stain and All Might briefly teaming up against All For One, but after a momentary distraction, All For One quickly killed Stain.

3) Kurogiri

Kurogiri was an older member of the League of Villains who acted as Shigaraki’s guardian on All For One’s behalf. After being arrested in the aftermath of the Shie Hassaikai arc, it was revealed that Kurogiri was a Nomu created from Oboro Shirakumo, Aizawa’s deceased best friend, which triggered a mental breakdown and a crisis of loyalty within Kurogiri.

Aizawa reached out to the part of Kurogiri that was still Shirakumo to get help in the final battle, but Kurogiri couldn’t completely overcome his loyalty to Shigaraki. Because of that, Kurogiri tried to stop Izuku from killing Shigaraki as a consequence of killing All For One, only for Bakugo to then kill him so Izuku could end the fight.

2) All For One

All For One was one of the two central antagonists of My Hero Academia. Since the dawn of Quirks, All For One has sought to use his power to rule over the world like a demon king, with his latest scheme involving taking over Shigaraki’s body after molding him into a perfect vessel for his consciousness.

All For One would ultimately suffer two deaths in the final arc: first, his original body was erased from existence by his copy of Eri’s Rewind, and later, after taking control of Shigaraki’s body, Izuku forced One For All onto him to destroy his body and soul, thus putting an end to him once and for all.

1) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki, also known as Tenko Shimura, was All For One’s apprentice and the main antagonist of the series. After being shunned from society in the worst of ways, Shigaraki devoted his life to anarchy and attracted those seeking change, all while being unaware of how much All For One was manipulating things behind the scenes.

After learning the truth of All For One’s manipulations, Shigaraki lost control of his body to All For One, forcing Izuku to kill him to defeat All For One. Nevertheless, Shigaraki’s struggles played a major part in reforming the world, so there’s no death in My Hero Academia’s final arc that left a bigger impact than Shigaraki’s.