10 Best Villains That Defined Modern Anime

It’s not uncommon for a good story to be defined by its villains, and anime is no exception. As easy as it is to root for the heroes, the villains tend to earn even more fans for how much freedom they’re given to be over-the-top, with even their worst acts earning them fans specifically because of how terrible they are.

Some of the most iconic characters in anime have been villains, and as true as that is for classic stories, it’s just as true today when looking at the incredible line-up of villains spawned from modern anime. A few of them especially stand out, and overall, it’s easy to see them as the defining features of modern anime.

10) Gomah (Dragon Ball Daima)

Gomah is the king of the Demon Realm and the main villain of Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Daima. After learning of Majin Buu’s defeat, Gomah used the Dragon Balls to turn Goku and his friends into children so they couldn’t threaten his rule, an action that, ironically, was the only reason they fought him in the first place.

A big part of Dragon Ball Daima’s appeal was bringing Dragon Ball back to its comedic roots, and Gomah perfectly sold that by being an entertainingly goof of a villain who could still be menacing when it counted. In short, Gomah worked for being a perfect throwback villain, and that makes him one of Dragon Ball’s best villains, by far.

9) Isshiki Otsutsuki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Isshiki Otsutsuki is the founder of Kara and the original main antagonist of Studio Pierrot’s Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. After being betrayed by Kaguya, Isshiki possessed a monk named Jigen until he could find a proper vessel to continue his mission of creating a chakra fruit, and while Isshiki found that in Kawaki, he died before he could possess him.

Between his immense power and how intimidating his personality was even before unleashing his full power, Isshiki was a surprisingly great addition to the Naruto franchise in an era that’s become increasingly divisive. Boruto has been running long after Isshiki’s death, but it’s hard to see any villain matching his presence.

8) The Evil Eye (Dandadan)

The Evil Eye is a major villain in Science Saru’s Dandadan. After being made into a human sacrifice, the Evil Eye became a spirit with an immense hatred for humanity, and he planned to destroy the human race after possessing Jiji before Okarun found a way to rein in his power and hatred.

With his sympathetic backstory and how it contrasts with his violent nature, the Evil Eye works for how much balance there is to his character, especially when he gradually becomes a genuine ally to the heroes. The Evil Eye was one of the best parts of Dandadan season 2, and hopefully, there’s plenty more in store for him.

7) Ryomen Sukuna (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Ryomen Sukuna is a major villain in MAPPA’s Jujutsu Kaisen. Hundreds of years ago, Sukuna was feared as the world’s deadliest sorcerer who lived for nothing but slaughtering his enemies, and he intends to continue that after possessing Yuji Itadori in modern times as part of the schemes of the other villain, Kenjaku.

Sukuna was sold as a sadistic, nigh-unstoppable force from day one, and as he becomes a larger threat in Jujutsu Kaisen, he becomes all the more entertaining as those traits are given more and more attention at every turn. Sukuna wasn’t the most developed villain one could ask for, but fortunately, that didn’t make him any less fun to watch.

6) Akane Shinjo (SSSS.Gridman)

Akane Shinjo is the main antagonist of Studio Trigger’s SSSS.Gridman. Akane was a normal girl given control over a virtual world to live out a fantasy of being popular, and if anything happens within that world that she disagrees with, she won’t hesitate to summon Kaiju to destroy the problem and anyone who happens to be around.

At first, Akane is entertaining just as a psychotic villain with a fun personality, but as SSSS.Gridman’s story plays out, she becomes great for how organically sympathetic she ends up being, as well. Gridman is one of the best Studio Trigger anime around, and sure enough, a big part of that stems from how great a villain Akane was.

5) Muzan Kibutsuji (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba)

Muzan Kibutsuji is the overarching villain of Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. After being turned into the world’s first demon, Muzan devoted his life to creating an army of demons to both take over the world and find the secret to true immortality, with the members of the Demon Slayer Corps the only ones standing in his way.

Muzan is another villain who doesn’t get much depth, but that’s more than made up for with just how entertainingly sadistic he’s written to be and how cathartic any victory against him is, no matter how small. The Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy will take everything great about Muzan even further, and it’s bound to be great to watch.

4) Zamasu (Dragon Ball Super)

Zamasu is one of the main villains of Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Super. Despite being a Supreme Kai, Zamasu grew disgusted with mortals to the point that he decided to kill all mortals across the multiverse, and he even teamed up with an alternate version of himself possessing Goku’s body to accomplish his goal.

Whether it’s Zamasu as his regular self or in his guise of Goku Black, Zamasu is a delightfully powerful and sadistic villain who, while not completely wrong in his ideals, is just arrogant and hypocritical enough to be impossible to root for. Dragon Ball Super was far from perfect, but Zamasu was nothing if not a highlight.

3) Makima (Chainsaw Man)

Makima is a major villain in MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man. Makima introduces herself as a kind woman giving Denji a chance at a new life as a Public Safety Devil Hunter, but as the story goes on, it becomes clear that she’s nothing short of a manipulative monster who would go to any lengths to achieve her goals.

Makima was plenty frightening when she was just grooming Denji and manipulating people, but by the time her true nature comes out, she becomes a legendary villain for just how far her sadism goes and how little remorse she has for anything. Makima is often considered the best villain in Chainsaw Man, and overall, it’s easy to see why.

2) All For One (My Hero Academia)

All For One is the main antagonist of Bones Film’s My Hero Academia. Since the dawn of Quirks, All For One has sought to use his immense power to rule over the world like a demon king, but his plans are always foiled by heroes in one way or another, most notably those connected to the Quirk One For All.

In a series that’s built so strongly around optimism, All For One is perfect for how much he relishes being a megalomaniacal monster, with many of his best moments being derived from just how far he goes with his villainy. Not everything with his character worked, but in the end, it’s hard to imagine anyone else as the main villain.

1) Uta (One Piece)

Uta is the main antagonist of Toei Animation’s One Piece Film: Red, the 15th entry in the One Piece film franchise. After learning of the chaos brought about by the Great Pirate Era, Uta sought to use her Sing-Sing Fruit to bring about a new era of peace, even if it came at a cost to her fans and herself.

Uta stands out from most One Piece villains for how genuinely sympathetic she is while still clearly being in the wrong, resulting in a villain who can’t be dealt with simply through force. That level of depth makes Uta the best villain in modern One Piece, and that, in turn, makes her the best villain in modern anime, by far.