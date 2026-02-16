One Piece: Straw Hat Pirates Ranked By Their Bounties

The concept of bounties in One Piece has been there since the beginning of the story, and it helps determine the level of threat a character poses. The bounties are issued by the World Government, who want to reveal the faces of the criminals to the entire world. They are also willing to reward anyone who catches them and helps reduce crime in the world. The higher someone’s bounty is, the greater the chances are that they are just as powerful. The Straw Hat Pirates are some of the most dangerous pirates in the world, which is why most of the members have astronomical bounties.

However, while the price on their heads is often used to determine their strength, there are many factors that play a role in deciding how high it should be. Although the Egghead Incident Arc didn’t change the crew’s bounties, they are already incredible since the Wano Country Arc. As a Yonko crew, here’s how the Straw Hat Pirates rank in terms of bounties.

10) Tony Tony Chopper

The crew’s resident doctor is often misunderstood as a pet because of his adorable appearance. Even after the Wano Country Saga, Chopper only has a bounty of 1,000 berries, which doesn’t do justice to his talent and power. Since it’s a famous gag in the story, it’s unclear if the blue-nose reindeer will ever get the bounty he deserves.

9) Nami

It’s almost unfair that the navigator who takes the crew around the world has the second-lowest bounty. Even so, a price of 366 million berries is a lot for a non-combatant like Nami. If she were alone, all the bounty hunters would be gunning to have her head, but since she’s a trusted ally of one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, not many people in the world would be foolish to target her. Not to mention that most people won’t stand a chance against her thanks to her Clima-Tact and trusted weapon, Zeus.

8) Brook

Brook has always been an underrated character, despite his many talents as a musician and a swordsman. With a bounty of 383 million berries, he barely ranks higher than Nami. Brook has been able to use his Devil Fruit in rather unique ways, making him a valuable asset to the crew. However, when it comes down to it, he doesn’t have a former reputation to rely on, nor does he stand out in terms of power compared to the Monster Trio.

7) Franky

The crew’s shipwright has a hefty price of 394 million berries, which is enough to terrify anyone who crosses his path. Not only did Franky build one of the world’s sturdiest ships, the Thousand Sunny, in just three days, but Franky has modified his body to a level where he’s unstoppable. Since he’s already a cyborg, he keeps improving his abilities so he’s ready for anyone he faces off against.

6) Usopp

As the sniper of the crew, Usopp is the first line of offense, which explains his bounty of 500 million berries. In close combat, Usopp won’t stand a chance against his opponents, but whenever he picks up his slingshot, he makes sure he won’t miss a shot. Usopp has everything in the palm of his hand that can make him a great pirate, but the only thing he lacks is confidence.

5) Nico Robin

Robin’s bounty of 930 million berries isn’t for her powers but rather for her ability to read Poneglyphs, which is considered a grave crime by the World Government. The price on her head was 79 million berries when she was only eight years old and barely able to defend herself, which explains how desperate the Government is to get rid of her. However, Robin is a survivor who has made it this far, and her journey is still far from over.

4) Sanji

For the first time since he joined the crew, Sanji was kicked out of the top three ranking after Wano. Even though he is ranked fourth, his bounty is 1.032 billion berries, which makes him one of the most dangerous pirates in the New World. His abilities have grown significantly in Wano, and he only keeps getting more powerful.

3) Jinbe

With a bounty of 1.1 billion berries, Jinbe barely manages to take Sanji’s spot, and it’s not because of his strength. Sanji is easily way more powerful than Jinbe, but the latter’s reputation as a former Warlord who joined a Yonko crew can’t be ignored. On top of his previous reputation and the fact that he’s the strongest Fish-Man, Jinbe’s return to the seas as a pirate has shaken the Marines.

2) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro is Luffy’s first mate and one of the most powerful swordsmen in the series. Even so, his bounty is 1.111 billion, only slightly higher than Jinbe’s and Sanji’s. The swordsman pushed past his limits in the Wano Country Saga, and he even learned Conqueror’s Haki, so there’s a chance his next bounty would surprise everyone.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

It’s only fair that the captain of the crew will have the highest bounty, but even so, the difference with others is astronomical. His bounty is worthy of his title as a Yonko, but considering the power of his Devil Fruit, it could even go higher. As the pirate captains whose alliance took down two Yonkos in Wano. Luffy, Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law received the same bounties even though the future Pirate King is significantly more powerful than them.

