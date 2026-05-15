The 7 Most Underrated Original Anime of The Last Decade

The anime industry is growing in popularity each year, and it’s already becoming one of the mainstream media forms now. While Crunchyroll is the biggest global hub of anime series and films, the streaming giant Netflix finds all kinds of unique films and series for global fans to enjoy. However, most of these anime series are based on manga series or

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With the anime industry growing in massive popularity across the globe, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s already one of the mainstream media forms now. While Crunchyroll is the official hub of anime series and films, the streaming giant Netflix finds all kinds of unique films and series for global fans to enjoy. It’s a completely different world of anime beyond the realm of famous Shonen Jump series, as each original anime offers something unique not only in terms of story and setting but also in animation. Although anime is widely associated with Japanese animation, studios from all over are also tapping into the world of anime, including Korea, China, Thailand, etc. Unfortunately, although these originals showcase the diversity and artistic range of modern anime, they often get overlooked due to poor marketing and not enough hype. Not to mention that most anime fans go for the catchiest shows based on manga or novels that already have a considerable fan base. As such, it’s often easy to overlook these original shows that they know nothing about. However, these 10 series deserve to be on the watchlist of every anime enthusiast.

7) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

6) Odd Taxi

5) Apocalypse Hotel

4) Sonny Boy

3) Eden of the East

2) Terror in Resonance

1) 91 Days

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