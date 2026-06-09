Top 5 New Anime of 2026 So Far, Ranked

The Spring 2026 season is coming to an end, meaning nearly half the year is already behind us, along with many of the anime that debuted during it. So far, 2026 has delivered a strong mix of returning favorites and brand-new series across its first two seasons. While Winter was largely defined by the return of popular franchises, Spring proved to be a standout season for new anime. That said, Winter also introduced a few fresh series that managed to surprise the fandom.

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With nearly half the year now complete, it is the perfect time to reflect on the new anime that 2026 has brought. Given how strong Spring’s lineup has been, it is no surprise that four of the top five new anime debuted during that season, while only one Winter title managed to stand out. Here, we have gathered those anime and ranked them based on how fresh and unique they feel.

5) Marriagetoxin

©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

Marriagetoxin is part of the Spring 2026 lineup, and with Bones Film handling the adaptation, there are no concerns about its visual quality. However, what truly makes the anime feel fresh is the way it seamlessly blends action and romance through its unique premise. The Poison Master, Hikaru Gero, sets out on a journey to get married for personal reasons, leading him on a chaotic quest to find a wife.

As Gero continues to meet new women while rescuing them and becoming their hero, he does his best to build genuine connections in the hope of eventually marrying one of them. This setup makes the anime incredibly hilarious, but it also delivers surprisingly romantic moments. At the same time, Bones Film elevates the action sequences, making Marriagetoxin one of the best-looking new anime of the year. With its fresh concept and strong execution, it deserves recognition as one of 2026’s standout new series.

4) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is also produced by Bones Film, but what makes it one of the most anticipated new anime of 2026 is that it is the second major series from the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist. With Bones Film involved in the project, the anime has naturally drawn comparisons to the legendary series and feels like a spiritual successor in many ways. However, it does not rely solely on that foundation, as its own premise is deep and dark, allowing it to emerge as one of the most compelling new shonen anime of the year.

What has made Daemons of the Shadow Realm especially intriguing, though, are the twists that have consistently surprised fans, while the action continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. So far, the anime has only covered about half of the story it intends to adapt, as it will continue airing through the Summer season. As a result, it has the potential to become an even stronger series later on, given that it is still laying the groundwork for what lies ahead.

3) Sentenced to Be a Hero

©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Sentenced to Be a Hero stunned the anime fandom with its debut episode, and for all the right reasons, with many viewers calling it the best new anime series of the year after just a single episode. It is also the only Winter 2026 debut that truly felt like something completely new. While the anime’s dark fantasy elements are highly intriguing, what elevated it into something truly revolutionary was how it served as a perfect response to the oversaturation of isekai anime.

The series proved that a compelling fantasy story does not need the isekai trope at all, but rather a strong foundation and a well-developed fantastical world. Another aspect that made it stand out was its fresh take on the concept of heroism. The anime was not without flaws, as its progression occasionally felt slow, but it ended on an intriguing note that left fans excited for a new season. While it may not be flawless, Sentenced to Be a Hero succeeds in broadening the possibilities of fantasy storytelling, and for that alone, it deserves significant credit.

2) Akane-banashi

Image courtesy of Studio ZEXCS

Almost every season, a new anime emerges from Shonen Jump’s umbrella, and while the excitement surrounding these series is often unparalleled, they can rarely be called truly “new” because many follow familiar shonen formulas. However, Akane-banashi manages to feel genuinely fresh within that framework. The anime embraces a deeply rooted aspect of Japanese culture, building its premise around Rakugo, the traditional Japanese art of storytelling.

With this unique foundation, the series essentially functions like a sports shonen anime. At the same time, its heavy cultural nuances can make it more challenging for Western audiences to fully appreciate every aspect of its storytelling. Even so, Akane-banashi continues to stand out as one of the freshest anime in recent years, led by a protagonist who feels equally unique and has emerged as one of the coolest shonen leads in the genre.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier was by far one of the most anticipated anime of 2026, and with its debut, it proved why it generated so much excitement. While the anime builds its foundation around magic, it takes a completely different approach to the concept than most series. Rather than relying on the mysterious nature of magic, which often loses its appeal as many fantasy stories progress, Witch Hat Atelier grounds its magical system in scientific and mathematical principles.

This approach allows the anime’s core element, magic, to remain consistently surprising as new arcs unfold while also making it feel more believable. While its unique magic system is enough to make it stand out as a fresh new series, what truly completes the experience is the way the anime has been crafted by Bugs Film. The studio’s animation and sound design elevate the magical atmosphere, making every spell feel majestic. There is arguably no other anime that has emerged as a stronger new series in 2026 than Witch Hat Atelier, and it seems poised to remain the year’s best new anime.

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