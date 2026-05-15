5 Anime of 2026 With the Best Animation So Far, Ranked

One of the primary reasons viewers continue watching anime is its stunning visuals and animation. With technology advancing every year and more tools available to refine animation, 2026 has already delivered some of the most visually outstanding anime that fans can watch purely for their breathtaking animation.

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This year has elevated animation quality on many levels; however, five anime in particular have stood out so far as true visual marvels. The list includes three anime from the Winter 2026 season and two from the Spring 2026 season, ranked based on various aspects of their animation quality.

5) Sentenced to Be a Hero

©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Sentenced to Be a Hero arguably had the most surprising debut of the year so far, stunning everyone with movie-level animation that not only impressed fans with its visual quality but also with its premise. Studio KAI made it clear they were aiming for a different level of animation while also proving that fantasy anime do not need typical isekai tropes to succeed.

Across its 12 episodes, the series maintained remarkable consistency in animation quality, never once feeling lacking. Out of all the anime produced by Studio KAI, Sentenced to Be a Hero is undoubtedly their best work yet, and fans cannot wait for a new season with supposedly even better animation quality.

4) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Madhouse has long held a reputation for producing high-quality anime, and with Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End becoming one of its biggest titles, the second season lived up to that reputation while elevating it at times. Although Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 had a rather slow pace, Madhouse ensured that this quieter journey never fell short in animation quality.

In fact, several scenes were expanded from the manga into full-scale battles with epic choreography that nobody expected. Another major strength was the anime’s beautiful music, which gave the series its somber and magical tone. That atmosphere was consistently elevated throughout the season, making it one of the best-looking anime of the year as well.

3) Nippon Sangoku

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

Nippon Sangoku is the kind of anime that occasionally emerges from a manga without massive popularity, only to thrive once it receives an anime adaptation with stunning animation that makes it feel truly distinct. The series stands out as one of the most visually unique anime out there, thanks to its rare artistic presentation.

Its animation style perfectly captures the dystopian future setting of Japan while still maintaining a strong historical atmosphere. At times, the still frames look like hand-painted high-quality illustrations that can make anyone pause and admire them for a few seconds. So far, Nippon Sangoku has captured fans’ attention with its consistently high-quality animation. However, it feels as though Studio Kafka, which is handling the production, is still hiding even more surprises that could be unveiled during a pivotal moment in the story, potentially making this one of the best-looking anime in recent years as well.

2) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier already had a strong foundation as a manga and was one of the most anticipated anime of Spring 2026. Fans would have been satisfied with a decent adaptation alone, but from its very debut, the anime proved that it was aiming to become a visual masterpiece. It is not just that the animation quality is impressive; Bug Films perfectly understands how and when to elevate certain sequences, making the anime feel as magical as possible. One of the hidden strengths behind this atmosphere has also been its soundtrack, which adds an enchanting tone to the series.

This was highlighted throughout multiple episodes, but Witch Hat Atelier Episode 5 is what truly pushed fans to call it the “Episode of the Year,” with some even claiming it surpassed the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in terms of visuals. If the anime continues delivering this level of animation for two or more major sequences, then Witch Hat Atelier could emerge not only as the best-animated anime of 2026 but also one of the most visually stunning anime in recent years.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly one of the best modern shonen anime in recent history when it comes to visuals. While the first two seasons already featured high-quality animation, the third season was crafted on a completely different scale. The first two episodes, which were part of the movie release, already showcased a different level of production, but the season continued to surprise fans with special episodes that proved MAPPA still had even more to offer.

While fans were already impressed with how the season looked overall, the final episode elevated things to another level. Adapting seven manga chapters with added scenes and astonishing animation quality, the episode quickly became regarded as one of the highest-rated anime episodes of all time. That finale alone makes Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 not only the best-looking anime of the year, but one of the most visually impressive anime of recent years as well.

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