Crunchyroll’s Most Underrated Action-Comedy of Spring 2026 Stole the Week With One Perfect Scene

Crunchyroll‘s underrated action-comedy currently airing is also one of the best-looking anime of the season, with its latest episode easily standing out as this week’s best-looking anime episode. That is a big deal considering how Witch Hat Atelier, other currently airing anime, has consistently delivered visual spectacles that even rivaled Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s finale, released earlier this year. To even compete at that level of animation, the action-comedy romance anime Marriagetoxin has elevated itself into one of the must-watch series of the season.

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Marriagetoxin stems from the manga of the same name, and with a popular source material behind it, many expected the anime to become a hit. With Bones Film handling the adaptation, strong animation quality was also expected. However, the series still struggled to stand out among the season’s most visually impressive anime. The latest episode of Marriagetoxin, though, completely changed that with one perfect scene that catches viewers off guard. In the episode, Shiori Ureshino, the latest girl Hikaru Gero is searching for as a wife, receives a magical scene that Bones Film elevated, unlike anything previously seen in the anime, while also perfectly capturing what the series is truly about.

Crunchyroll’s Most Underrated Spring Anime Becomes a Visual Spectacle With One Scene

Image courtesy of Bones Film

Marriagetoxin Episode 6, titled “Together With Me,” features Shiori overcoming her weakness as she volunteers to eradicate the cursed entity that has everyone under its spell because of Sound Master Naruko’s sound technique. Realizing that the monster is actually made of leaves, she asks Gero to set it on fire on her command. For such a simple scene, Bones Film could have delivered adequate animation, but instead, the studio elevated it with high-production, movie-level visuals that make the anime feel more like a magical fantasy series with supernatural elements rather than an action-comedy romance. Frankly, this episode made Marriagetoxin feel even more magical than the currently airing Witch Hat Atelier this week, which has been dominating attention for its breathtaking animation.

This episode finally makes Marriagetoxin feel like a true Bones Film production, reaching the same level of high-intensity sequences seen in other Bones Film anime like My Hero Academia. What makes the sequence especially fascinating, though, is how clearly Bones Film understands what the series is truly trying to present. By emphasizing the defining moments of its characters and their struggles to overcome emotional hurdles, the studio perfectly captures the real core of the story.

Meanwhile, that is not the only element that makes this episode feel so distinct and memorable. The episode later features Shiori expressing her desire to experience loving someone as well, creating a genuinely emotional romantic moment elevated further by an original soundtrack that completely transforms the atmosphere. More than anything, the scene reinforces that romance remains the true heart of the anime. It also proves that Bones Film is heavily investing in Marriagetoxin across both its visual and audio presentation, making it not only one of Spring 2026’s best currently airing anime on Crunchyroll, but also one of the best-looking Bones Film productions ever.

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