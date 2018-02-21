10 Weirdest ‘One Piece’ Devil Fruit Powers

One Piece is the most popular anime and manga series in Japan and the world at large, and a large part of this success is in due to the series’ strange powers that come from the Devil Fruits, fruits that give an individual crazy powers when eaten.

There are three types of Devil Fruits: Paramecia, which alters the eater’s body with special powers and abilities, Zoan, which turn the eater into an animal, and Logia, which turns the eater into a force of nature such as light, darkness, or fire.

With all of these types, series creator Eiichiro Oda has broken past the limits of what most would consider super powers or abilities and has ventured completely into odd territory.

These are the weirdest Devil Fruit powers One Piece has to offer.

Bubble-Bubble Fruit

The Bubble-Bubble Fruit, or Awa Awa no Mi, is a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that allows the eater to produce and control soap bubbles from their body. Not only can someone with this power clean dirt, they can also “clean” the power of their opponent.

This power was introduced during the Water 7 arc as Kalifa is able to use her power to sap the energy of anyone she likes. She uses the “Golden Hour” move against both Sanji and Nami, as their body shrink and become smooth when cleaned. This move “washes” the to the point of relaxation and it gets harder to move in the soapy onslaught.

Horm-Horm Fruit

The Horm-Horm Fruit is a Paramecia type of Devil Fruit that gives the eater the ability to create and control special hormones that can change an opponent’s body in any way the user likes. These hormones cn change anything from gender, body temperature, pigmentation, growth, emotions, and can even heal or energize a weakened body.

This power was first introduced by Emporio Ivankov during the Impel Down arc. In the series, Ivankov does many things with his hormone powers like change the gender of prisoners, he counters Magellan’s poisonous power when Luffy is hit by it, and even grows his head to an insane degree in order to help Luffy and the other prisoners escape and make his wink attack even more powerful.

Smooth-Smooth Fruit

The Smooth-Smooth Fruit, or Sube Sube no Mi, is a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that allows its eater to make their body slippery. This means that most attacks and objects will instantly slip off of the user’s body.

This Devil Fruit is used by Alvida in the series, and shows up after Luffy defeats Arlong. Alvida, a foe from earlier in the series, returns having eaten the Smooth-Smooth Fruit and her body went through a major change. Thanks to eating the fruit, her excess fat had slipped off of her body, giving her a much slimmer physique but still allowed her to retain the previous strength she had built when she was a much larger woman.

Human-Human Fruit

This power is not only one of the weirdest, but has become a staple of the series. The Human-Human Fruit, or Hito Hito no Mi, is a Zoan type of Devil Fruit that turns the eater into a human hybrid. Eaten by Tony Tony Chopper, one of the Straw Hat Pirates, the fruit has not only given him human intelligence but the learning skills to become the ship’s doctor.

The Human-Human Fruit may have given Chopper a more enlightened intelligence, as well as the ability to learn, he isn’t a full human. Later using this to his advantage, Chopper discovers that his body can contort into any level of beast and human hybrids to become a strong member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Berry-Berry Fruit

The Berry-Berry Fruit, or Beri Beri no Mi, is a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that allows the eater to break their body up into multiple spheres and orbs, or “berries.” This ability then allows the user to survive most blunt force attacks (much like Buggy’s fruit power allows him to survive slicing attacks). This power was first used by Captain Very Good of the Marines, who attacked the Straw Hat Pirates at Enies Lobby after Spandam activates the Buster Call.

Along with being a ridiculous power, this power isn’t very strong as Very Good is still affected by piercing or slicing attacks (which is how he was defeated), and although all of his “berries” float he can be vulnerable if someone gets a hold of his head.

Swim-Swim Fruit

The Swim-Swim Fruit, or Sui Sui no Mi, is a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that allows its eater to swim in the ground or walls. First used by Senor Pink during the Dressrosa arc, this Devil Fruit allowed Senor Pink to swim through solid surfaces as if they were liquid. He even swam vertically during some moments for a high dive off of a high ledge, or when he wanted to deliver a truly punishing suplex. Odd too, since this fruit is the only way one of the Devil Fruit eaters can swim.

Although this Devil Fruit power doesn’t seem too useful, its eater could have used it to escape from tough situations though Senor Pink never did so thanks to his pride in being a man. Regardless, Pink’s use of this swimming ability made him one of Donflamingo’s more prized underlings.

Boing-Boing Fruit

The Boing-Boing Fruit, or Bane Bane no Mi, is a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that allows its eater to turn their limbs into springs which they can bounce around on. This power belongs to Bellamy, who uses his power to turn his legs into springs and hop around. He first used this power to split the Going Merry in half, and can be a formidable foe when he uses his power to turn his arms or torso into springs to enhance his attacks.

But while this power is weird, it also has a major weakness as opponents can also predict Bellamy’s movements since he’s limited to certain angles and trajectories when he bounces.

Mutt-Mutt Fruit: Dachschund Type

The Mutt-Mutt Fruit, or Inu Inu no Mi, is a Zoan type Devil Fruit that comes in many forms. But the oddest form of this bunch is the Dachschund type, which comes into the series as a living cannon that’s now a dog that shoots cannon balls out of its butt.

In the series, Mr. 4’s bazooka Lassoo ate the fruit thanks to an invention of Vegapunk’s. The fruit gives the eater all the abilities of a Dachschund, but it also granted life to an inanimate object. The only weakness here is that it’s only the abilities of a normal pooch complete with weaknesses of a normal pooch.

Jacket-Jacket Fruit

The Jacket-Jacket Fruit, or Jake Jake no Mi, is definitely the weirdest of the bunch. It’s a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that allows whoever eats it to become a jacket that another person can wear. When covering an opponent with this skin jacket, they control them and gain access to all of their strength and abilities. There’s no telling if they can take someone by will, and there’s no way of telling if this power is any good by themselves.

In the series, this power is used by Kelly Funk as Luffy was fighting in a competition to gain the power of Ace’s former Devil Fruit. Kelly turns into a jacket worn by his brother to give the duo enhanced strength. But, even if it’s weird doesn’t mean it’s

Wash-Wash Fruit

The Wash-Wash Fruit, or Wosho Woshu no Mi, is a Paramecia type Devil Fruit that gives its eater the power to wash and hang dry opponents as if they were nothing but clothing. Like the Bubble-Bubble Fruit, this fruit washes an opponent and leaves them immobile though there isn’t really much to the ability beyond that.

This power was used in the series by Great Staff Officer Tsuru of the marines during the Marineford arc. Although it isn’t too strong of the ability, its weirdness has more depth than you’d image as series creator Eiichiro Oda went on record to say the Wash-Wash Fruit causes “villains who have been dried get their hearts a little bit cleaner” as “their evil hearts become fainter, so that’s a dangerous ability against pirates.”