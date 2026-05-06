Black Clover Reveals Release Date for Final Manga Release

Black Clover has ended its run after 11 long years with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and a release date has been set for its final volume. Black Clover officially kicked off the final arc of its run back in 2023 with a shift in schedule. Series creator Yuki Tabata ended the series with Jump GIGA magazine, and released a few chapters every few months. After three years of this schedule, the series has ended its run with Asta and the others moving forward into a bright future for the world.

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With the manga now over and a new season of the anime on the way, Black Clover has also revealed when fans can expect to see the final release of the manga in Japan. The series will be wrapping up with Volume 38 of the series (which will be including the final 12 chapter of the series unless it’s broken up) on August 4th in Japan according to an announcement from its official social media account. Unfortunately, its international release date has not been confirmed as of this time.

Black Clover Creator Says Goodbye After 11 Years

“I’m truly grateful to all the readers who stayed with it until the end,” Black Clover creator Yuki Tabata shared in a final message to fans with the launch of its final chapter. “I’ve been able to keep going this far thanks to that support. Going forward, I want to keep giving it everything I’ve got so people can continue to enjoy Black Clover.” The manga might be over, but the franchise still has a bright future as the anime is set to make its comeback later this year after a five year absence. Which is great news since it ended on a huge cliffhanger.

Black Clover Season 2 has been announced to be in the works for a release sometime this year, but has yet to confirm a release date for its new episodes as of this time. It’s likely going to make a Fall 2026 debut given that the Summer 2026 schedule is already fast approaching this July, and we haven’t gotten to see much of the new episodes just yet. Nor have there been many production details revealed about the potential returning cast and staff for the new episodes either. We’ll get an update soon enough.

What to Know for Black Clover Season 2

Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover Season 2 has not confirmed a release window or date thus far, but Crunchyroll has revealed that they will be streaming the new episodes along their debut in Japan. Black Clover ended its run back in 2021 with Episode 170, which saw Asta and Liebe training together to unlock a new power. Following the initial attack from the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad, the Magic Knights are preparing for a rematch against the devil users to push their abilities to new heights.

The anime ended with the tease of these fights against the Dark Triad to come, and had to wrap because it had gotten so close to the then ongoing manga release. Now that the manga has ended, and has at least two major arcs to explore, Black Clover has plenty of runway for the anime’s future to bring it all to a conclusive end.

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