The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Continuing Anime Series

2018 is coming to an end, and it’s time to look back on a particularly strong year for anime releases. With new series premiering each season challenging for the top spot, the already airing series had to step it up to compete.

Each of our nominees for Best Continuing Anime Series brought their A game this year, but in the end, one series was a little more, shall we say, “Plus Ultra” than the others.

And the winner of Best Continuing Anime Series is…

My Hero Academia!

Last year, My Hero Academia took the Golden Issue Award for Best Shonen Series, and it continues its dominating run into 2018. The third season of the series was the best received of the series by far, with its arcs setting a new tone, status quo, and standard for shonen anime. The third season of the series saw the introduction of one of the biggest villains in the franchise to date in All For One, resulting in the biggest fight to date as well. It literally and figuratively shook the foundation of the entire show.

As My Hero Academia prepares for its fourth season, fans will be on the edge of their seats as it will somehow have to top one that raised the bar with each passing episode. Every week brought on a bigger level of hype, so the pressure will be intense. But luckily, My Hero Academia is up to the challenge. With three seasons under its belt, each better than the last, there’s good reason to believe it’s here to stay.

