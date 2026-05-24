5 Biggest Snubs of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have come to an end, and while some anime fully deserved the titles they received, there were also several winners this year that arguably did not deserve their awards. It became clear once again that fan voting remains the biggest factor, turning the event into more of a popularity contest than a critical evaluation.

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Although many nominees were worthy of recognition in their own right, there were certain categories where the result should have been different. In total, there are five anime that arguably should have won the categories they were nominated in, with two of those losses continuing the same pattern seen last year, with Solo Leveling winning awards that many fans felt other series deserved more.

5) Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Should Have Best Anime Score Over Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was nominated for a total of eight categories, winning seven of them. One of the major categories it won was Best Anime Score. This victory once again highlighted how much popularity influences the awards, as while Demon Slayer undeniably features incredible animation and music, much of its soundtrack builds upon and reworks styles the franchise had already established in previous entries.

Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc featured a score by Kensuke Ushio that perfectly matched the film’s atmosphere and emotional weight, elevating many of its most impactful scenes. Ushio also composed the music for Dandadan, another series praised for its outstanding soundtrack. The score in the Chainsaw Man movie stands among the composer’s best works to date, making Demon Slayer’s win over Chainsaw Man and even Dandadan feel like one of the biggest snubs of the awards.

4) My Hero Academia Final Season Should Have Won Best Action Over Solo Leveling Season 2

Solo Leveling sweeping the awards at last year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards was already a major controversy, and its absence from most major categories this year felt like a shift. Yet, the anime still managed to win Best Action despite only featuring one episode with truly standout high-level animation, which doesn’t feel fully justified. What makes it even more surprising is that My Hero Academia lost the category despite consistently delivering action-heavy episodes throughout its final season.

There were emotional nuances behind every fight in My Hero Academia’s final season, and its animation was arguably even stronger than Solo Leveling’s as well. The series should have been treated the way Solo Leveling was last year at the Anime Awards, sweeping multiple categories, yet it still failed to overcome Solo Leveling in Best Action. That only highlights how the Solo Leveling fever still hasn’t faded.

3) Dandadan Season 2 Should Have Won Best Animation Over Solo Leveling Season 2

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Solo Leveling also won the Best Animation award last year, and while its season was undeniably high quality, it was nowhere near the best-animated anime of either that year or this one. Dandadan being nominated for the category in both years and still failing to win is genuinely disappointing. Arguably, Dandadan deserved the award both times, as it completely redefined what modern anime animation could look like.

Science SARU produced the anime with a level of thematic expression unlike anything seen before, elevated even further by Kensuke Ushio’s score, which gave Dandadan an atmosphere that few modern anime can replicate. That distinct identity was reflected perfectly through its animation style and direction. It’s unfortunate that the Solo Leveling fever train still continues to overshadow Dandadan.

2) Takopi’s Original Sin Should Have Won Best New Anime Over Gachiakuta

Image courtesy of TBS and Enishiya

Gachiakuta was undoubtedly one of the most unique anime in years, especially within the shonen genre. While it absolutely deserved its nomination for Best New Anime, it arguably should not have won over Takopi’s Original Sin, which delivered a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The anime masterfully used shock value in a way that felt meaningful rather than excessive.

By tackling dark themes such as suicide, murder, and bullying while placing children at the center of the story, the series created a level of emotional discomfort that constantly caught viewers off guard. As the narrative progressed, it only became darker, with its themes growing heavier through a realism that genuinely makes you question humanity and society. That’s why it is so surprising that, despite receiving seven nominations, Takopi’s Original Sin failed to win a single award, even though it arguably had a stronger case for both Best New Anime and Anime of the Year than the actual winners.

1) Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Should Have Won Film of the Year Over Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

When it was confirmed that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle would be released, it already felt inevitable that, because of the franchise’s overwhelming popularity, it would win Anime Film of the Year regardless of whether it truly deserved it or not. While the movie itself is undeniably good, it struggles to justify itself as a standalone film, instead feeling more like a nearly three-hour compilation of a long anime arc. In comparison, the Chainsaw Man movie felt like a far more natural cinematic experience, with the perfect length and story structure for a film.

This situation is similar to Demon Slayer also winning Best Anime Score, despite arguably not being the most deserving winner in that category either. Chainsaw Man succeeded because it embraced the strengths of filmmaking, while Demon Slayer often felt more like a binge-watch version of an extended anime arc rather than a true movie experience. That’s why Demon Slayer’s victory over Chainsaw Man for Anime Film of the Year feels like one of the biggest snubs at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

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