4 Years After Crunchyroll Removal, This Shonen Jump Classic Is Impossible to Stream

It’s been four years since this classic Shonen Jump anime series had been removed from Crunchyroll, and unfortunately it’s still impossible to find streaming after all this time. License deals change all the time when it comes to streaming options across many different platforms, and that has become even more the case in the last half decade as more platforms are beginning to emerge and release their own shows. The biggest shift had to have been between Sentai Filmworks and Crunchyroll as it led to the shift of over 100 projects.

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Beginning in 2020 when Sentai Filmworks began to shift its projects over to streaming platforms like HIDIVE and Prime Video, fans saw many other classic anime releases leaving Crunchyroll. The latest shift happened back in 2022 with even more shows like Medaka Box leaving the streaming service. Unfortunately for Medaka Box, it has yet to return to any streaming platform since its removal four years ago. Which means it’s impossible to stream through legal means at the moment.

Medaka Box Is No Longer Streaming Anywhere

Courtesy of Sentai Filmworks

Originally created by Nisio Isin and Akira Akatsuki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2009, Medaka Box ran with the magazine for five years across 22 different volumes. The series was adapted into a two season long anime series, which ultimately both released within the span of a single year in 2012. The series has been inactive ever since with no hopes of a potential revival any time soon, but any lack of a streaming option for the series these days means it’s going to be even tougher for potential interest to grow in making that happen.

Medaka Box was a notable series when it first made its way to screens as well. Introducing fans to the titular Medaka Kurokawi, a first year who is elected to be the student council president with nearly 100% of the vote. Recruiting her childhood friend Zenkichi to help her fulfill students suggestions, it’s soon revealed that he school is full of kids with “abnormal” abilities that the school is experimenting on. That’s only the start of much bigger problems to come.

What’s Going on With Medaka Box?

Courtesy of Sentai Filmworks

Medaka Box is not totally offline or unavailable as fans in the United States can purchase it on a per-episode basis on platforms like Prime Video, but that’s not the best way to watch a classic anime series. With two complete seasons before it wrapped, the best way to experience it is with a streaming binge to see what the fuss is about. It’s how these long lost Shonen Jump franchises will be able to sustain interest over all this time, and have even come back with new revival projects.

Just because Medaka Box has ended, it doesn’t mean it’s off the table for a potential revival either. Even some cancelled as we’ll see through the rest of the year, so anything’s possible at this point. Given that this series also featured the same writer behind the famous Monogatari franchise, that’s even more reason to check this one out once it’s available for streaming somewhere.

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