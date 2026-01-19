2026’s Best Anime Finally Makes a Stunning Debut, Exceling Even Jujutsu Kaisen

Winter 2026 is one of the best anime seasons in a while, as several beloved shows return with their sequels on top of new debuts such as Sentenced to Be a Hero. When it comes to hype, hardly any other series will match Jujutsu Kaisen, considering the groundbreaking success of the manga and the anime. Season 3 is set to adapt the Culling Game, one of the most intense arcs of the series, as it sets the stage for the story’s final arc. While Jujutsu Kaisen initially grabbed all the attention this season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End took its spot after its debut on January 16th, 2026, one week after Jujutsu Kaisen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Winter 2026 anime lineup is full of exciting series such as Hell’s Paradise Season 2, Fire Force Season 3 Part 2, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2, Frieren is the only one that made an exceptional debut, even placing at the top of the MyAnimeList charts once again. After the first season’s debut, the anime dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and claimed its spot as the highest-rated anime of all time. The first season has a rating of 9.29 and is currently ranked second, since first place has been secured by Season 2, which is rated 9.34 right after its debut. The journey will only become more exciting as the story continues, taking Frieren and her party one step closer to Aureole.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Continues The Journey

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The second season is scheduled to release only ten episodes, so we can expect it to adapt the Continued Northern Travels and the Divine Revolte Arcs. Frieren and her party continue their journey towards Aureole after Fern officially becomes a First Class Mage. The path towards Aureole is going to be full of several challenges, but the party is well-equipped for any threat that comes their way. The second season kicks off with the party’s dilemma as they find themselves low on funds.

During their journey, Stark stumbles on an awkward moment when the girls are taking a bath together, as he finds himself drowning in guilt. Fern realizes he might have a hard time adjusting to the two of them, but the truth was far from that. Additionally, the trio also reunites with Wirbel and his group as the mage tries to recruit Stark into his party, but gets turned down.

The second season of the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can also catch up with the first season. New episodes drop every Friday at 7:00 AM PT. The anime has yet to confirm the dubbed release date, but we can expect an update this month while the second season is still ongoing. Additionally, all manga chapters are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also get links to the physical and digital copies of the volumes. So far, 14 volumes have been released in English, and the latest installment is expected to be added in a few months.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!