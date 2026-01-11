Netflix Has a Disappointing Hell’s Paradise Update For Fans Waiting For Season 2

More than two years since the first season’s ending, the highly anticipated Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise is all set for its premiere. Yuji Kaku’s dark fantasy Shonen Jump manga reached its conclusion in 2021, but the anime still has a lot of story left to unravel. Although a sequel was confirmed right after the first season’s finale in July 2023, fans didn’t get a major update until December 2024 during the Jump Festa 2025. A year later at the same event, the series took the stage again and revealed a breathtaking new trailer, highlighting the gorgeous animation while also teasing what to expect next from the story. Considering that the manga series is often praised for its gorgeous visuals, MAPPA didn’t hesitate to go out of its way to make the world of Hell’s Paradise as beautiful as it could. The trailer highlights the dangers in Shinsenkyō, where Gabimaru, the rest of the convicts, and the samurai are trying to find a legendary Elixir of Life.

Unfortunately, the official X handle of Netflix Anime just confirmed that the upcoming season will only stream in Asia. Considering that the first season is already on the platform, Netflix USA might stream the new season a few weeks later, or at least when all the episodes have been broadcast. On the other hand, the anime will stream on Crunchyroll on January 11th, 2026, at 7:15 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. The release date and timing are only for the subbed episodes, and it will take at least a couple of weeks to release the dubbed version. Crunchyroll will share further information not long after the anime’s debut.

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Will Bring More Challenges For Gabimaru’s Group

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The story centers around Gabimaru, the strongest and most ruthless assassin from his village, Iwagakure. As he finds himself on death row, he gets one chance to gain his freedom, but the requirement is a lot more than he bargained for. The task entrusted to him is almost impossible to accomplish since he is supposed to find the Elixir of Life on a mysterious island where no one comes back alive. The first season ends on a major cliffhanger, where Gabimaru and his group prepare to venture further into the island.

The second season will pick up the story from that point and adapt the Hōrai arc, the manga’s longest arc, running for 51 chapters. As Gabimaru and his allies search the dangerous island for legendary elixir, they cross paths with new and more powerful enemies, including the elite Yamada Asaemon and the Iwagakure Shinobi. The already difficult mission takes an unexpected turn with their arrival, risking the lives of the death row convicts and the samurai accompanying them. Additionally, the island’s inhabitants face internal conflicts, including Zhu Jin’s power play with the Banko, further intensifying the characters’ challenges. The manga has a total of four arcs, with Hōrai being the third one and the Departure Arc wrapping up this epic story.

