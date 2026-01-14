Frieren Season 2 Drops First Look at Episode 1 Ahead of Crunchyroll Premiere

Frieren: Beyond Journeys’ End will be making its highly anticipated return for Season 2 very soon, and fans have gotten the first look at its premiere episode ahead of its Crunchyroll debut. The Winter 2026 anime schedule is packed with a ton of new anime that fans are going to want to keep track of over the course of the next few months, and that includes some major franchises returning for new episodes as well. But there’s still one huge franchise that’s going to make its debut that fans seem to be anticipating the most.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will be making its highly anticipated Season 2 premiere later this week, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from this first new episode thanks to a new update from the anime’s official website. Teasing a new adventure to kick things off that briefly keeps Frieren and Fern from using any magic, you can check out the first look images at Frieren Season 2’s premiere below as you get ready for the big new season in action.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2 Episode 1

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 1 is titled “Well, Shall We Get Going?” and will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on January 16th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. The episode synopsis teases that fans will be in for a quiet new adventure to help fans get reintroduced to the main trio, “Leaving the magical city of Oisarst behind, Frieren, Fern, and Stark travel along the roads of the northern countries,” it begins.

“Along the way, they fall into a hole through loose ground,” the synopsis continues. “There they find a patch of ‘demon-sealing ore,’ a mineral with the power to nullify magic. Unable to use magic, Frieren and Fern search for a path to the surface, but a monster appears…” This debut will be of the original Japanese language audio with English subtitles for now, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that the new season will also be releasing an English dubbed version at a currently unconfirmed date to come as part of its schedule for the month.

What to Know for Frieren Season 2

Tomoya Kitagawa will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse, taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs and taking over for Reiko Nagasawa. Tomohiro Suzuki returns from the first season to handle the series’ composition and Evan Call returns to compose the music. The voice cast is all returning from the first season to reprise their respective roles as well.

Kazuhiko Inoue is joining the cast as the Southern Hero, but it’s yet to be revealed what type of role the character is going to be playing in the new episodes. But as Frieren and the others continue on their journey through this magical world, we’re about to see all sorts of new faces and new kinds of adventures in the new season to come.

