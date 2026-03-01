2026’s Biggest Anime Movie Confirms New Release Date After Major Delay

One of the biggest movies anime fans will see this year got hit with a major delay, but has finally confirmed its new release date as fans have been waiting a long time to see it. Puella Magi Madoka Magica is one of the biggest anime franchises among fans as when it kicked off in the 2010s, it introduced fans to a dark and new take on magical girls. The original TV anime did so well that it even continued with a trilogy of feature film efforts. Now it’s finally coming back for more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now in development for 13 years since the release of its previous movie, Puella Magi Madoka Magica is finally going to resolve a major cliffhanger with its new feature film effort, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has been hit by several delays over the course of its production thus far. It was even scheduled for a release in February 2026 before being hit by another delay, and has finally set a new release date with a planned launch in Japan this August.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising has confirmed that the feature film will now be releasing on August 28th in Japan. The film has gone through multiple delays at this point since it was first slated for a release in 2024, but this is the first time that it has settled on an actual release date. This could mean that the film is actually going to be coming to theaters this time around, and hopefully there won’t be any other delays to the production behind the scenes. If we’re lucky, that’s going to be the case.

“We once again extend our deepest gratitude to all of you who have been eagerly awaiting its release,” the production team apologized to fans with the confirmation of its new release date. “Please wait just a little longer until then.” Fans of the franchise have been waiting quite a while for this one as it’s the first brand new story in the timeline in 13 long years. But with this new movie following up a major cliffhanger, it’s probably best to get a refresher for it all.

What to Know for New Madoka Magica Movie

Courtesy of Aniplex

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is as an official sequel to the 2013 film, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion, and features a returning staff and voice cast from the original TV anime series. Original franchise creators Magica Quartet are involved with the story for new film, and it will be directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for studio SHAFT. Gen Urobuchi provided the script, Ume Aoki handled the character designs, and Yuki Kajiura composed the music.

The original voice cast is all set to return too with Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey all currently confirmed. Voices for the new characters have yet to be revealed as of this time, nor have any international release plans been announced.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!