Netflix Is Finally Streaming the Coolest Magical Girl Anime Ahead of Its New Movie

Netflix is now streaming the coolest magical girl anime series right as the franchise is preparing to make a comeback with a new movie now in the works. Netflix is on track for a very busy January as not only are there a number of brand new anime shows hitting the streamer as part of the ongoing Winter 2026 anime schedule, but also there are going to be a lot of classic shows hitting its library over the next month as well. This includes some major franchises now in the works on new revival projects in one way or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is now streaming with Netflix, and although the classic series had been previously available with the service, it was recently just added back to the Netflix library after many years. This is going to be perfect timing for fans who want to go back and check out the classic series ahead of its new feature film project that’s also scheduled to release soon after nearly 15 years of being in various stages of development.

What Is Puella Magi Madoka Magica?

Will you sign a contract to become a magical girl? ✨



Puella Magi Madoka Magica is now on Netflix! 🎀 pic.twitter.com/z3Fcl0ipjK — Puella Magi Madoka Magica (English) (@MadokaMagicaUSA) January 10, 2026

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is one of the coolest magical girl anime that we’ve ever gotten to see thanks to how it twists many of the conventions of the genre that fans have yet to see heading into the 2010s. First premiering in Japan in 2011, Puella Magi Madoka Magica was an original anime project developed by studio SHAFT written by Gen Urobuchi. The series introduced fans to the titular Madoka, who comes across a strange creature who offers her a chance to get any wish granted she wants in exchange for becoming a magical girl and fighting mysterious foes.

It’s not long before the series reveals its true intentions are much more intense than Madoka and the other young magical girls ever could fathom, and it’s part of why it’s been such a massive hit for fans after all this time. There are some shocking deaths, and by the time its 12 episode run comes to an end you’ll be sure you’ve seen a bonafide classic. It’s also why that after that original series we’ve seen several feature films, spinoffs and more since. And why a new feature is now in the works.

What’s Next for Madoka Magica?

SHAFT

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising is currently on track for a release sometime in Japan this February, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. The film has been delayed quite a bit over the last few years, so we’ll have to see if it’s able to maintain this release window as well. Original creators Magica Quartet are involved with the new film, which will be directed by Yukihiro Miyamoto for studio SHAFT. Gen Urobuchi provided the script, Ume Aoki handled the character designs, and Yuk Kajiura composed the music.

The original voice cast from the original TV anime series are returning for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising as well with confirmed returns for Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Kato as Kyubey. So if you wanted to get an idea of what this franchise has to offer, check it out on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!