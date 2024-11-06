New Madoka Magica Movie Spotlights Homura In Special Trailer: Watch

Despite production delays, the next feature-length Madoka Magica film is finally slated to release in winter 2025. To keep fans excited, Aniplex has been drip feeding audiences teaser trailers to hint at what will happen in the upcoming movie. While the original anime, Puella Magi Madoka Magica wrapped up the series’ main story, the franchise has grown exponentially, expanding the world’s canon with supplemental video games, manga, and films. The first two Madoka Magica films were recaps of the 13-episode anime, with the third movie, titled Rebellion, was a direct sequel to the series. The upcoming movie, Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising, picks up where Rebellion left off, and continues to explore the depth of Homura’s obsession.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica is a heavy-hitting series that explores a dark, gritty take on magical girls. The original series introduced audiences to Madoka, a kind-hearted, pink-haired teen with a tendency to put her friends before herself. In a turn of events, she and her friend Sayaka encounter a strange creature called Kyubey that promises to grant them any wish of their choice in exchange for becoming magical girls tasked with fighting witches. For much of the series, the concept of what these witches are is kept secret from the leads for much of the series, but as the grim reality unravels, Madoka ultimately makes the ultimate sacrifice, and it’s revealed that Homura, who was primarily treated as Madoka’s edgier counterpart, has secretly been trying to prevent her from becoming a magical girl through timeline-hopping shenanigans.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht Rising- / SHAFT

Walpurgisnacht Rising Shows Homura At Her Worst, and It’s Awesome

The latest trailer for Walpurgisnacht Rising showcases loads of scenes featuring Homura, including a scene showing her in her iconic Devil Homura form with an eerie feather covering her eye. Something else that’s curious about this upcoming film is the Homura clone seen dancing and partaking in other activities that the real Homura could only ever dream of. The trailer also shows Homura sprouting her twisted devil wings while holding her face in her hands, an excellently edgy choice from the animators to show just how deep into madness she’s fallen in her attempts to finally earn her happy ending with Madoka.

Homura isn’t the only character highlighted in this brand-new trailer, though, with Walpurgisnacht Rising highlighting a number of other important characters from Madoka Magica‘s robust spin-off catalogue. While fans get to see familiar faces such as Sayaka, Mami, and Kyoko who all feature in the original series, the upcoming film also features characters like Nagisa Momoe, who could play a major role in actually being able to defeat Homura. No matter what ends up happening once fans finally get to watch Walpurgisnacht Rising, it will finally show all the consequences brought forth by Homura in Rebellion.