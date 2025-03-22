Puella Magi Madoka Magica Movie Reveals First Major Promo in Months

It’s been a long road for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Walpurgisnacht: Rising movie. Aniplex has been drip-feeding info about the highly anticipated film of the critically acclaimed Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime for years, with it seemingly in fans’ grasp. The film is expected to finally open in 2025, giving fans closure to the cliffhanger from Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Rebellion. Several teasers and trailers have been released for Walpurgisnacht: Rising, promising fans a surreal trip back to the dark yet colorful world of Madoka. Aniplex and Shaft Studios have shared new promo images for the film at AnimeJapan 2025, showcasing new images of Madoka and Homura.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Madoka and Homura are the two leads of the franchise, with Homura’s entire motivation revolving around making Madoka happy. Homura’s desperate attempts to appeal to Madoka have led them to opposite ideologies, with Homura accepting herself as the devil to Madoka’s god. The new Walpurgisnacht: Rising posters highlight the two characters’ contrast; Homura is surrounded by flames and burning feathers whereas Madoka is blessed by heavenly glow and magical white feathers. However, eagle eye watchers can see that both girls are holding a red string connecting to the other. Madoka has a red string wrapped in her left arm while Homura pulls the red string with her right.

What Fans Can Expect with Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Walpurgisnacht: Rising is a sequel to Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Rebellion, the film that took place after the series. Rebellion ended with Madoka, who ascended into a godly magical girl, ready to take her good friend Homura to a vague great beyond where magical girls go when they perish. However, instead of accepting Madoka’s warm embrace, she splits Madoka in half, one representing her god form and the other her human form. Homura then transforms into a black angel-like being and calls herself the devil, transforming the cosmos into a new reality where Madoka can live a normal life.

Shaft Shaft

Aniplex and Shaft Studios have hinted at a follow-up to Rebellion since the film opened in 2013. A new poster for a follow-up film wouldn’t be officially unveiled until 2021, yet teaser footage wouldn’t be revealed to the public until 2023. The creators intended for the film to be released in 2024, but complications pushed it to 2025. If Puella Magi Madoka Magica – Walpurgisnacht: Rising remains on schedule, the motion picture would open 12 years after Rebellion and 14 years after the end of the original series.

H/T: Official Puella Magi Madoka Magica Website