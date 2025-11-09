21 Years Later, This Sleeper Hit Mystery Series Is Finally Getting an Anime Adaptation

Written by Tadashi Agi and illustrated by Shu Okimoto, The Drops of God manga debuted in 2004 and slowly climbed to the ranks of one of the best Seinen series of all time. Tadashi Agi is the pen name of the brother-and-sister duo Shin Kibayashi and Yuko, who have worked together on more than a few series over the decades. While the original story reached its conclusion in 2014, the creators returned with a sequel in 2015, which serialized until 2020. The story primarily centers around wine lovers and is incredibly famous in Japan, Korea, China, and France, more than the rest of the world. Because of its choppy publication and distribution, the series didn’t get the recognition in the West as much as it should have. However, that’s about to change since an anime adaptation is all but confirmed, even though the manga was serialized several years ago.

While there hasn’t been any official announcement so far, @MangaMoguraRE, a famous anime and manga news account on X, shared that a new web domain for the series’ anime has recently been registered. Usually, whenever that’s the case, an announcement follows in less than a month. Any further details about the supposed anime adaptation will only be revealed at a later date, but we might get to hear something by the end of the year. It’s unusual for a series that was released over two decades ago to release an anime adaptation, but The Drops of God is a tad different from other stories and definitely deserves more recognition.

What Is the Plot of The Drops of God?

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The story centers around Shizuku Kanzaki, a junior employee in a Japanese beverage company known as Taiyo Beer, which mainly focuses on selling beers. Shizuku learns about the death of his estranged father, Yutaka, a world-renowned wine critic who also owned a vast and famous wine collection. In order to inherit his father’s vast wine collection, Shizuku must search for and identify the 13 wines known as the 12 Apostles and Les Gouttes de Dieu, which his father described in his will.

As if the challenge weren’t hard enough, his father’s adopted son and renowned wine critic, Issei, is also after the same thing. However, unlike Issei, who is an expert in the field, Shizuku has never once tasted wine as an act of rebellion against his father’s obsessive training. Yutaka tried to develop his son’s sensory abilities from a young age through rigorous and unusual methods, but never actually allowed him to taste it.

Although initially hesitant to get embroiled in this world, especially after his terrible childhood experience with his father, Shizuku eventually submerges himself in the world of wine, driven by the motivation to defeat Issei. The manga also reveals that the difficult training he went through as a child wasn’t all for nothing, since it did help him develop an uncanny ability to describe his experiences through strong senses of taste and smell. He continues his search thanks to the support of his friends, including trainee sommelier Miyabi Shinohara.

