3 10/10 Anime Seasons That Took Their Series to New Heights

Some of the greatest anime have clear turning points, when a season, arc, or episode takes the story to all-new heights. Even series that get off to strong starts tend to have shortcomings, especially towards the beginning — and many of them waver on their way to their destinations. It takes a lot to craft a truly 10/10 outing, but the titles that pull it off tend to cement themselves among the best anime of all time.

Even though a 10/10 run is hard to accomplish, some anime pull it off on the first try. There are several near-perfect one-season series, like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Death Note, and a few multi-season shows that nail their first chapter (Vinland Saga and Mob Psycho 100 come to mind). For titles that consist of multiple outings, a flawless one in the middle can prove a game-changer. Such is the case for these series, which were good to start but really took off after these strong additions.

3) Demon Slayer Season 2

Image via Ufotable

Demon Slayer Season 1 sells the anime almost immediately, but it still takes time to find its footing as Tanjiro trains and learns the ropes of his new life. Season 2 cements it as one of the greats, delivering a perfect outing of anime from beginning to end. The series’ second chapter consists of the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs, both of which raise the stakes significantly — and ramp up the production quality and emotional heart to boot. Rengoku’s death remains one of the most gutting moments of the series, and the fights against Dabi and Gyutaro show just what the anime is capable of. Demon Slayer only gets better from there, marking Season 2 as a turning point. It’s good before that, but these two arcs elevate it to greatness.

2) Attack on Titan Season 2

Image via Wit Studio

Like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan begins strong and just keeps getting better. The anime’s shift to greatness also happens in Season 2, which delivers non-stop action from the time it opens through its finale. It helps that it’s a short season, requiring it to stick to tight storytelling — and it does so masterfully. There are so many consequential twists here, from Ymir’s true nature, to Reiner and Bertolt’s betrayal, to Eren’s hidden ability to control other Titans. The animation takes a step up from Season 1, and the emotional blows hit harder, since we’re already attached to these characters. Season 2 also doesn’t have low points, like the Royal Government arc or its divisive ending, weighing it down. It’s simply a flawless 12 episodes, all of which serve the series incredibly well.

1) My Hero Academia Season 3

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES



My Hero Academia‘s eight seasons rarely dip in quality, but there are a few lulls in the middle, and the beginning necessitates a good amount of setup. It’s still enjoyable, but My Hero Academia Season 3 takes the series above and beyond, paying off the tensions of the previous chapters by finally allowing them to boil over. Deku’s growth progresses in compelling ways, and his rivalry with Bakugo takes on new forms with the Bakugo retrieval story and their rematch at the end of the season. Additionally, All Might’s fight with All for One is one of the most iconic sequences of the anime — and of modern anime in general. There’s little to complain about, and everything from the animation to the storytelling gets a massive upgrade. Like Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia continues its upward trajectory, too.