3 Years Later, Acclaimed Action Fantasy Gets a Major Netflix Update

As the first month of the Spring 2026 anime quarter draws near its end, Netflix confirms a new list of series that will be added to the platform in May. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases all the seasonal anime in the first month of the quarter, Netflix has a new slate for each month. While the list isn’t long, the platform adds new anime and even licenses some of the most beloved shows ever. April was yet another exciting month for anime fans with the release of Gintama creator’s Dandelion and the return of Dorohedoro with Season 2, six years after the anime debut. As May 2026 rolls in, the new slate has just as many exciting series for fans as ever.

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What’s on Netflix confirms that Shangri-La Frontier, one of the most acclaimed action fantasies of the decade, will be streaming on Netflix starting May 1st, 2026. So far, only the streaming date of the first season has been confirmed, which was originally released in October 2023. While the anime is already streaming on Netflix in select regions of Asia, fans can expect Season 2 to drop sometime this year in the U.S.

What Is Shangri-La Frontier About?

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The anime has released two seasons so far and confirmed a Season 3 for Winter 2027, so we can expect it to drop in January next year. The series is based on the acclaimed action fantasy manga written by Katarina and illustrated by Ryosuke Fuji. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2020 and gained worldwide recognition following its anime debut in 2023.

The story centers around Rakuro Hizutome, a high school student with a strange hobby of playing only poorly made games. The games he chooses are usually unbalanced and full of so many bugs that they are basically unplayable. He goes by the alias Sunraku among those who recognize him for his hobby. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he decides to play Shangri-La Frontier, a rather popular and well-received virtual reality game that someone recommended to him.

Hoping to take a breather from the terrible games, he decides to give it a try. Not only that, but once he got into the game, he sold off most of his starting gear to get extra money, leaving his avatar with nothing but a pair of boxers, a bird mask, and a few weapons. As the story continues, he decides he must use all the skills he has developed thanks to the previous games he played.

Although the first season has only now confirmed a Netflix streaming date, the anime has long been available on Crunchyroll, Prime Video, and Hulu. Additionally, while the manga has released 26 volumes so far, 24 of them have been translated into English already. The links to purchasing the physical and digital copies of the manga are available on the official website of Kodansha. The publisher also reveals that the digital version of Volume 25 will be released on May 26th, 2026.

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