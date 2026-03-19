The Most Underrated Isekai Confirms Its Season Three Return

The Isekai genre has become a big mover and shaker in the anime world, with countless series exploring brand new takes on this style of storytelling. While many of the anime of the medium will explore mundane protagonists exploring supernatural worlds, there have been plenty of examples of video game-loving heroes dragged into digital landscapes. In the Isekai mix, there has been one series that helped introduce some of the best battles of the genre over its first two seasons. Luckily, the protagonist known as Sunraku is slated for a comeback as a third season has revealed its release window, along with a first look at the isekai’s return.

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Shangri-La Frontier first premiered on the screen in 2023, with its first two seasons netting fifty episodes for the isekai. Focusing on a character who prides himself on defeating “trash games,” Rakuro Hizutome finds himself entering into a new virtual reality game where his past skill makes him a titan. Exploring the world with a bird mask on his head, Shangri-La Frontier has confirmed that its third season will arrive in 2027, offering a first look at the isekai’s comeback. Studio C2C will return to the series and has a new poster, which you can check out below to prove it.

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The World of Shangri-La Frontier Returns

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As for what we can expect to take place in season three, here’s how the production house describes Sunraku’s return next year: “The latest visual for the TV anime “Shangri-La Frontier” has finally been released, signaling the start of its 3rd season. The visual features Sunraku in his costume for his participation in “Galaxia Heroes: Chaos” (GGC), Rakuro illuminated by light leaking from a pumpkin head, Sunraku in his “Shangri-La Frontier” attire, and three mysterious large characters with eerily glowing eyes. Who are these mysterious characters? Are they connected to Rakuro and Sunraku? The story continues from the 2nd season, which ended just as the battle between the American team “STAR RAIN” and the Japanese team “Nitro Squad” was about to begin at the GGC.”

So what makes Shangri-La Frontier stick out from its competition in the isekai genre? To start, this low-stakes story feels tailor-made for gamers who are fans of From Software entries such as Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring. Rakuro puts his skills to good use, and while his life is never in danger, this fact doesn’t hinder the story or the consequences any less. Each of the characters has an infectious personality, which helps make viewers really care about their adventures. With the anime series adapting the novel series that began in 2017, and continues to release new installments to this day, Shangri-La Frontier could potentially have a long life ahead of it on the screen. In a world where there are plenty of isekai to watch, Sunraku’s tale is worth your time.

What do you think of Shangri-La Frontier continuing for a third season next year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Official Shangri-La Frontier Website