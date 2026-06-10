3 Years Later, Netflix’s Best Anime Comedy Returns With a New Release Amid Delay

The anime and manga industry has grown significantly over the years, even to the point of competing with mainstream media. Hundreds of series and films are released each year for fans across the globe, ranging from thrilling battle action to wholesome comedies. While a handful of those series dominate social media discussions and gather a massive fan base, a lot more series are overlooked. Despite having all the qualities to even be considered better than some of the most popular series, these hidden gems never get the recognition they deserve. The Way of the Househusband is one such series that’s still considered underrated despite having two seasons. The anime is available exclusively on Netflix, and the first season premiered in 2021. However, it’s been three years since Season 2 was released, and fans are awaiting a sequel.

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The anime is based on a manga written and illustrated by Kosuke Oono, which is still ongoing. Amid the delay in the sequel, the anime released a special promotional video, featuring a glimpse at Tatsu’s past, which wasn’t in the manga. Comic Natalie confirms that the video will be screened at the 25th anniversary artwork exhibition of Bunch, the manga magazine by Shinchosha. The exhibition will open on June 13th, 2026, and feature displays of around 80 illustrations, including newly drawn artworks by 25 artists. Since The Way of the Househusband is serialized in the magazine, it will also be a part of the celebration.

What Is The Way of the Househusband About?

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This wholesome comedy anime series is episodic in nature, with each episode bringing a new set of hilarious events that challenge the protagonist’s ability to manage his house. The story centers around

Tatsu, a former yakuza who once went by the nickname “The Immortal Dragon,” suddenly disappeared from the underworld one day and became a devoted stay-at-home husband to support his wife, Miku, a hardworking career woman.

The story follows his day-to-day life as his intense yakuza mannerisms and attitude make even the simplest tasks feel like high-stakes operations. Despite his eccentricity, he is surprisingly good at household chores, cooking gourmet meals, keeping the house spotlessly clean, hunting for the best supermarket deals, and budgeting to the best of his abilities.

Who would have ever thought that the most feared gangster of his time now spends his days as a modest househusband? Seemingly giving up the way of the yakuza, the legendary “Immortal Dragon” Tatsu, best known for his prolific skirmishes against rival gangs, has abruptly vanished. Unbeknownst to most, however, Tatsu is currently staying at an apartment with his wife, doing his best to live a peaceful life.

Donning his trusty apron, Tatsu is now striving to become an efficient homemaker. Because of this, he has mastered the required skills—be it cooking the most delicious dishes, making sure to get the best deals at supermarkets, and everything in between—garnering the surprise of both of his former subordinates and enemies alike. Despite being a man with quite a controversial past, Tatsu’s new way of life will only be more eccentric from here on out!

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