Magical Crunchyroll Anime Hit Sets Season 2 Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

High fantasy settings have been dominating anime in recent years, with stories of medieval-inspired settings plagued by terrible monsters, magic, and party compositions based on roleplaying games growing in popularity each season. One such series, A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special, is returning during the Fall 2026 anime season for its second season. Based on a South Korean web novel sharing the same name, A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is a timeline-jumping fantasy series produced by Arvo Animation, also known for adapting Kowloon Generic Romance and We Never Learn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new trailer for Season 2 of A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special, fans get reintroduced to Desir, a mage who, in Season 1, went back in time with his memories in tact after being killed when the boss of the Shadow Labyrinth’s heart exploded, causing the end of the world. Using his past memories to guide him, Desir is journeying to try and alter fate to save everyone this time around.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special Plays With Timeloop Tropes In a Unique Way

Play video

While A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special borrows the common isekai trope of killing its main character in order to set them down the path of a brand-new adventure by utilizing information from whatever life they lived before, this series flips that idea on its head, adding a time-bending element to its story telling that adds an extra layer of angst and boundless determination to everything Desir is trying to accomplish. When Desir meets his demise in the Shadow Labyrinth, he’s sent 13 years into the past on the day of his entrance exam to Hebrion Academy where he reunites with his friends Romantica and Azest who don’t have any memories of their grim fate.

The 12-episode long first season of the anime fully adapts the first two major arcs of the original story, making it to the Commission Arc, which will mark Desmir’s party once again reaching the entryway to the Shadow World. Season 2 will be picking up where the first left off, and will follow Desmir, Romantica, and Azest as they receive a formal sponsorship from the Tower of Magic after utilizing his knowledge of the future to thwart the sinister plot of a rogue faction called The Outsiders. How far the anime plans to dig into subsequent story arcs, like the Training arc and First Shadow World arc has yet to be fully confirmed.

Where To Read & Watch A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special

Courtesy of Arvo Animation

The anime adaptation of A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is produced by Arvo Animation and available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles and an official English dub. For new fans looking to get caught up in time to catch the second season when it begins airing in October 2026, Season 1 is a brisk 12-episodes. The original web novel and subsequent manhwa adaptation are available in English through Yen Press in print, and Tappytoon for those who prefer reading digitally.

As of writing, there has been no confirmation on the number of episodes Season 2 of A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special will have, so its unclear how far into the series this new season plans to adapt.