Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms Hulu Release Date & It’s Very Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming to Hulu and Disney+, and it’s hitting much sooner than you think! Demon Slayer has been dominating the conversation ever since it made its return to theaters last year with the first in a new trilogy adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. But while the film remained in Japanese theaters for nearly a year, it’s now going to be much easier to revisit as much as you want thanks to a new streaming release.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I has now been confirmed to be hitting Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on September 28th in the United States, and Disney+ in international territories. The new streaming release marks a new wave of launches following its formerly exclusive debut with Crunchyroll earlier this Summer, and now it’s going to be much easier for fans to watch than ever before. You can check out Hulu’s launch trailer for the film below.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I will be hitting Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on September 28th, and it will feature its Japanese and English language audio. Now is the perfect time to catch up with all of the anime thus far with Hulu as it’s where you can also find previous TV seasons of the series such as the Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. With the anime all in one place, it’s going to be where you’ll want to watch it all as you wait for the second film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I kicks off the beginning of the end for the anime franchise as Tanjiro Kamado and the others are thrust into Muzan Kibutsuji’s mysterious Infinity Castle for the final fights against the demons. There have been some key losses on both sides through the first film, and there will be even more before the trilogy is all said and done. Unfortunately, it is going to be a bit of a wait before the second film actually comes our way.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 has unfortunately yet to announce a release window or date as of this time. The sequel film is going to be picking up directly after the events of the first, and will feature a returning production staff and voice cast seen with the first film. But for fans hoping for an update sooner rather than later, studio Ufotable has been a bit busy with other projects at the moment as they already have a new film slated for a release later this year.

Witch on the Holy Night will first be hitting theaters across Japan later this November, and then will be coming to theaters in the United States and other territories beginning next January. With that film to focus on, it’s likely we’re not going to get any concrete updates on the next Infinity Castle until that promotional train comes to an end. So make sure to take your time and watch the film with Hulu for now.