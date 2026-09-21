One Piece Drops First Look Trailer for Elbaph Arc’s 2026 Finale – Watch

One Piece is gearing up for its final new episode of the year, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the Elbaph Arc’s season finale with a new trailer. One Piece kicked off a new era of its long running anime franchise this year as it shifted from its previous weekly release schedule to a more stable seasonal production schedule as well. This has resulted in the anime only releasing 26 episodes a year from now on, and that means it’s time to be ready for its next season finale.

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc has released 24 episodes this year thus far, and with the release of One Piece: Heroines special this Summer, there have now been 25 episodes released for the franchise in total for 2026. That means that the anime is gearing up to wrap up its latest season together with the rest of the ending Summer 2026 anime slate with its next episode, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s to come from One Piece Episode 1180 with its first teaser trailer. You can check it out in action below.

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One Piece Episode 1180 is titled “Elbaph in Despair – Diabolical Covenant, ‘Domi Reversi,” and it will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll on September 27th before being available with Netflix the following week. With this being the end of the first phase of the Elbaph Arc that kicked off its run earlier this Spring, this also unfortunately means that it’s likely going to leave fans on a pretty huge cliffhanger to tease what’s coming next. And with Imu making his move with the end of the previous episode, it seems it’s all going to be a big deal.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc still has quite a ways to go before it ends as the latest chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga release are still working through it with each new week. There are many questions as to what expect from the anime’s future, however, as One Piece has yet to reveal its potential plans to return for its new episodes in 2027. With no release window or date set for its second phase of the arc, One Piece fans might have to wait quite a while before this cliffhanger is ultimately resolved.

What’s Next for One Piece in 2027?

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One Piece: Elbaph Arc will be returning sometime in 2027 for another 26 episode batch, but there are still quite a few questions about what it’s going to cover. During the arc, fans notably got to see a full view of the God Valley Incident that had been teased before. Involving Gol D. Roger, Monkey D. Garp, and another very important figure in history, this flashback plays a role in the arc in fleshing out the rest of the events of the arc to come. But that’s going to be the focus of a new feature film.

One Piece has announced two new feature film releases now in the works with the first hitting theaters in Japan sometime next year. One Piece Film God Valley will be fully adapting cede God Valley Incident flashback, and that could mean that the TV anime series won’t be touching that material at all. It’s going to be a curious year for the franchise as fans outside of Japan might not get to see the film for a while, so we’ll have to see how 2027 takes further shape.