HIDIVE Confirms Stacked Fall 2026 Anime Schedule With Big Returns & Debuts

The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and HIDIVE has now confirmed their line up of new releases coming to the streaming service this October and beyond. As the final few episodes of the Summer 2026 anime schedule wrap up their respective finales, it’s now time to look ahead to all of the new shows coming our way for the Fall. There are not only lots of new shows that fans will want to see, but some key returning franchises that are going to be ones to watch as well.

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Now that the Fall 2026 schedule is nearing closer, HIDIVE has officially revealed their line up of shows coming to the streaming service. Not only are they going to offer the return of some key Isekai franchises that fans can’t wait to see more of, plus some brand new anime adaptations that are looking like unique titles that are definitely going to catch your eye. The breakdown of HIDIVE’s new Fall 2026 anime releases are below along with confirmed release dates and times revealed thus far.

HIDIVE Reveals New Fall 2026 Anime Lineup

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Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 – September 30, 2026, at 11:30 AM EDT (15:30 UTC)

I’m Dating a Dark Summoner (Uncensored) – October 4, 2026, at 12:20 PM EDT (16:20 UTC)

Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden – October 6, 2026, at 8:55 AM EDT (12:55 UTC)

Tetsuriyo! Meet With Tetsudou Musume – October 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM EDT (16:00 UTC)

HIDIVE’s new line up for the Fall 2026 anime schedule is four shows strong, and each of them has already confirmed their exact launch dates and times ahead of their respective debuts. It’s yet to be revealed if there will be an English dub release for these shows as of the time of this writing, but there’s a potential chance that could happen considering that HIDIVE has kept up a strong dub release schedule for each of their hits released thus far. In terms of what to keep an eye out for, there are all kinds of variety packed in these offerings.

What Should You Watch on HIDIVE This Fall?

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While the biggest return of the line up is from Reincarnated as a Sword (which is coming back for Season 2 after four long years), the three new additions are already very promising. Not only is there going to be a fully uncensored offering for I’m Dating a Dark Summoner, but there’s a whole new take on the reincarnation trope. Umikaze Minamino and Katana Canata’s Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden sees a legendary hero reincarnated into the body of a four year old girl, and sets out on a mission to find a worthy opponent for her strength.

It’s teasing all kinds of fun action as the body of this young girl is frail and sick, but hungers for the fights that her heroic soul wants to overcome. There are some cool new series coming this Fall that fans are going to want to keep an eye out for, and that means HIDIVE is going to be one of the streaming platforms you’ll need to jump on to keep track of all of the good stuff that’s on the way.