Demon Slayer Studio’s New Movie Is Getting a Major Update This Month

The animation studio behind Demon Slayer is all set for its return with another major project while fans await updates on the second part of the Infinity Castle trilogy. Demon Slayer is by far the biggest anime under Ufotable’s belt, but the studio has been known for several acclaimed shows and films, including series from the Fate franchise and Garden of Sinners. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Witch on the Holy Night is yet another major project from the studio, and its premiere date is closer than ever. This upcoming movie is based on a visual novel developed and published by Type-Moon.

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Since the movie’s release date is closer than ever, Ufotable is going all out with the promotional events. Along with the stage greetings with the cast members, the anime has also been sharing new updates to build more hype. The official X handle confirms that the movie will share new information during a special program that will be streaming from 7:00 PM JST on September 30th, 2026. While the movie has already revealed official trailers, we can expect the final trailer of 90 seconds to drop on the last day of the month.

Witch on the Holy Night Is Coming to U.S. Theatres in 2027

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The anime will hit the Japanese theatres on November 20th, 2026, but it usually takes a few months for major projects to land in international theatres. Earlier this month, it was already confirmed that Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be bringing the movie to the U.S. and Canada on January 29th, 2027.

Aside from that, based on a press release, Comic Book also covered the international release dates in several regions outside of the U.S. and Canada. Since Crunchyroll has already acquired rights to the movie, we can also expect the platform to begin streaming it a few months after the release date, which will most likely be in the second half of 2027 or maybe even later.

What Is Witch on the Holy Night About?

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

So far, only a few glimpses and basic information on the movie have been revealed, but we can expect the final trailer to shed more light on what to expect from the story. This original story is written by Kinoko Nasu, the creator of the Garden of Sinners and the Fate series. The visual novel serves as the prequel to Tsukihime and centers around the backstory of Shiki Tohno’s master, Aoko Aozaki. The story takes place in the 1980s, the earliest period in the Type-Moon timeline.

An old mansion tucked in a corner of Misaki Town is rumored to be the home of a witch, where Aoko Aozaki learns sorcery from Alice Kuonji. However, their lives turn upside down when mysterious intruders disrupt the bounded field in the peaceful town. The girls have no choice but to investigate the reason behind it, but they didn’t expect their powers would be witnessed by an ordinary boy who soon gets entangled in the chaos with them.