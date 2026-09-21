Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator Shares Season 2 Hopes After Revival’s Crunchyroll Finale

A cancelled Shonen Jump series returned this Summer with a new anime revival eight years after it was cut short, and the creator behind it all is hoping for a second season after its big finale. The Summer 2026 anime slate was packed with a ton of memorable shows, but the one that was the most curious was the debut of the anime adaptation for Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch. Wrapping up its run ahead of the new wave of Fall 2026 anime releases, the creator behind it all hopes to see more soon.

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Black Torch has officially come to an end with 12 episodes, and with it completely adapts Takaki’s original manga run. The series had been cancelled with only 19 chapters under its belt, and that means there’s no real hope of it getting a second season under usual circumstances. But now that it’s done, Takaki took to social media to share hopes of the anime continuing with an original story for its second season and potentially going further in the future.

Black Torch Creator Shares Hope for Original Story in Season 2

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Black Torch creator Tsuyoshi Takaki took to social media to fully break his silence on the end of the first season, and teased a potential continuation. Explaining that although he has no plans to continue the manga’s release, there’s still a hope that the anime could return with an original story in its second season, “I have no plans to draw a continuation myself at this moment,” the creator began. “However, if another miracle were to happen and we got an anime-original second season…that would be wonderful.”

Further emphasizing how the first season of Black Torch was a miracle already in and of itself, Takaki teased that he would fully collaborate with the team on a potential second season, “If that happens I would certainly give it my all, collaborating on everything from the script to world building.” Further teasing that there might be future developments despite the end of the anime, it seems like the franchise does have a chance to return for more. Even if it is a “miracle.”

Will Black Torch Get a Season 2?

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Though it does seem impossible right now, it does not entirely seem improbable that Black Torch couldn’t return for a second season at some point in the future. The creator’s comments after the final seemingly confirm that it’s not in the plan for now as even the creator is hoping for more, but it could happen. It would take a lot longer for a second season, however, considering it would have to be built from the ground up without any manga materials to draw from. But fans are used to waiting multiple years for continuations at this point.

Black Torch is one of the cancelled Shonen Jump hits that fans have seen return with a new anime revival this year, and there are even more slated for a launch through the rest of the year. It’s opened up a whole new path for these lost franchises as if they are hits with anime fans, we could see their stories continue with anime original materials. We’ll just have to see if that’s the case here as Black Torch is now streaming with Crunchyroll.