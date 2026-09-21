Major Crunchyroll Isekai Reveals Its Greatest Villain With Big Twist & Teases a Terrible Future

A major Isekai franchise has revealed its greatest villain with a big twist episode now streaming with Crunchyroll, and with it teases a terrible potential future to come. The Summer 2026 anime slate is coming to an end as many franchises are now airing their respective final episodes before the wave of Fall 2026 premieres, and it means it’s time for some finales that are bound to send them off in a big way. That’s been the case for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, which has been in the midst of some wild turns lately.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 has been in the midst of some major reveals as the anime gets closer to its 2026 finale, and it’s been shaking everything that Rudeus Greynat knows about the world. Things took an even more notable turn as the previous episode revealed that time travel was not only possible, but that an older Rudeus came back from a future where everything had gone wrong. With the newest episode revealing that future, Rudeus’ life can go in a very depressing direction thanks to a surprise villain.

Mushoku Tensei Reveals Rudeus’ Terrible Potential Future

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Episode 13 picks up after Rudeus has a conversation with his older self who warned him that the Man-God was not to be trusted. It was teased that this version of Rudeus came from a bleak future where everyone he cared about died, and Rudeus decided to look into it himself by reading the diary that his future self left behind. And it truly is a terrible potential future as it reveals that Roxy dies at the hands of a terrible disease shortly after becoming pregnant with Rudeus’ child. But that’s only the beginning.

This version of the future soon reveals that in an attempt to find a way to cure Roxy, Cliff dies during their journey to Millis, and Rudeus becomes a fugitive. Soon after, Rudeus pushes his family away and this eventually leads Sylphie to help Ariel in her succession dispute. Rudeus tries to help, but gets there way too late and finds Sylphie and the others executed for their failed coup. Years go by, and Nanahoshi takes her own life after more failed attempts to get back to her own world. His family leaves, and Zanoba, Aisha, and Lucie are all killed.

Mushoku Tensei Reveals Man-God is Rudeus’ Greatest Villain

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Rudeus continues to spiral and push everyone away, and he soon discovers that this has actually all been orchestrated by the Man-God. By first asking Rudeus to check the basement, he lets out a diseased rat that eventually leads to Roxy’s death. The rest of Rudeus’ life falls apart, and even a returning Eris is eventually killed as a result of Rudeus’ actions. It’s a terrible future where Rudeus had no idea that he shouldn’t trust the mysterious Man-God. But notably, this all is in a different timeline now.

By returning to the past and warning his younger self, Rudeus can potentially now avoid all of these terrible potential fates for his loved ones by moving cautiously around the Man-God. He’s already been able to save Roxy from succumbing to disease, but the future of the series is even more curious as Rudeus is always going to have this lingering feeling over his head about some divine being trying to ruin his life. Whether he can take down the Man-God is still up in the air, however.