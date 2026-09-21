Crunchyroll Mystery Anime Confirms Season 2 Release Date After 5 Years – Watch Trailer

The Fall 2026 anime season is stacked with phenomenal new and returning series, bringing back heavy hitters from past seasons like Blue Box, Tokyo Revengers and The Apothecary Diaries, with one such series, The Detective Is Already Dead being revived for a second season after a five year gap that left fans in limbo. Officially slated to release on October 7th, The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 will be reuniting fans with Kimihiko Kimizuka and Siesta as it begins to adapt the SPES arc from the original light novel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the anime was originally delayed from its July 2026 release, The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 is ready to begin streaming the series worldwide, with Crunchyroll handling the global release, with the subtitled version releasing first for English-speaking fans, with an English dub releasing sometime after. Studio ENGI, which produced Season 1 of the series has returned for the second season, and dropped a stunning new trailer to get fans excited for the show’s return this fall.

The Mystery Surrounding Siesta’s Legacy Returns In The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2

Play video

Based on the original light novels by Nigoju, The Detective Is Already Dead introduces its audience to Kimihiko Kimizuka, a high schooler plagued by the death of his former partner, a legendary detective simply named “Siesta.” In Season 1, fans are thrown right into Siesta and Kimizuka’s history with each other, showing their first meeting on a plane hijacking wherein Siesta hires Kimizuka as her personal assistant on the spot. The series jumps back and forth, showing Kimizuka’s past experiences blending with the present as he gets dragged back into the world Siesta left behind and is forced to take up the mantle of “detective” which had once belonged to her.

Season 2 aims to continue the series where Season 1 left off, adapting Volume 3 and Volume 4 of the original light novel, which covers a majority of the SPES arc. Named after the shadowy organization plaguing Kimizuka that he and Siesta used to fight against during their three years together, the arc will continue to cover Kimizuka and Siesta’s experiences with the organization. As the series does jump back and forth in time with flashback sequences, it’s unclear whether this new season of The Detective Is Already Dead anime plans to explore any plot threads introduced in Volume 5 of the light novel.

Where To Watch & Read The Detective Is Already Dead

Courtest of Studio ENGI

For those interested in getting caught up with The Detective Is Already Dead before Season 2 begins releasing in October during the Fall 2026 anime season, the source material, anime, and manga adaptations are all readily accessible in English. The first season of the anime is available on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed, with the original light novel series’ English release being published by Yen Press. As of writing, twelve volumes have been released in English, with Volume 13 and Volume 14 not yet having an official release date from the publisher.

The manga adaptation has also been released in English by Yen Press, with all six volumes available in both print and digital, however, it only adapts up to Volume 3 of the light novel series. For returning fans, Crunchyroll will officially begin streaming The Detective Is Already Dead Season 2 with English subtitles on October 7, 2026.