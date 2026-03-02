7 Essential Sci-Fi Anime Every Star Wars Fan Should Binge Next

Star Wars has shaped the world of sci-fi like no other franchise ever has, and it continues to remain a classic even to this day. It has released several sequels, films, series, spin-offs, and even animated shows over the years, most of which have received critical acclaim regardless of the characters they follow. The franchise has always captivated fans with its space themes, morally conflicted heroes, political elements, and more. Luckily, anime has also often focused on similar themes, and there are plenty of series and films that give the same vibe as Star Wars.

Like Star Wars, many of these stories blend high-concept technology with complex character arcs. Here’s a look at the seven sci-fi anime that you can’t miss out on if you like Star Wars.

7) Moonrise

WIT Studio’s original sci-fi series takes place in a not-so-distant future, where humanity has found a way to live peaceful lives by obeying the international AI network that manages the government. The network’s lunar development project sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon, creating disparity among the people over the difference in living standards.

This incites the people on the Moon to wage war, as Jacob Shadow gets entangled in the conflict after a devastating terrorist attack. Heartbroken after losing everything he had, he joins the army to fight the Moon’s rebels, only to come face-to-face with a figure from his past he never imagined he’d encounter again.

6) Outlaw Star

One of the most underrated classics of the 1990s is known for its intriguing adventure with a blend of fun and space exploration. The story follows Gene Starwing, who always dreamed of piloting his own ship across the galaxy, but has been stuck doing odd jobs with his partner James Hawking.

However, their life turns upside down after accepting a job from Rachel Sweet, who turns out to be a treasure-hunting outlaw. The duo is tasked with protecting Melina, a mysterious girl, as they continue to get entangled in more trouble than they bargained for.

5) Neon Genesis Evangelion

One of the most acclaimed sci-fi anime of all time takes place 15 years after the Second Impact, a cataclysmic event. As the world barely struggles to pick itself up from the disaster, it faces a new threat known as Angels, dangerous celestial beings whose powers are too overwhelming for humanity.

In order to combat the threat, NERV, a secret organization, develops giant biomechanical robots called Evangelions. The story focuses on a 14-year-old boy, Shinji Ikari, who has been summoned by his estranged father to pilot Evangelion Unit-01. Although he reluctantly agrees to the arrangement, Shinji learns that fighting these monsters is more than what he bargained for.

4) Crest of the Stars

Crest of the Stars is considered one of the most underrated sci-fi action series of all time, praised for its world-building, character development, and emotional storytelling. The story focuses on diplomacy, identity, and survival in a vast interstellar conflict, which is a lot similar to Star Wars. It draws viewers into the characters’ emotional struggles instead of relying on constant action.

The story is set in a distant future where the Abh Empire, a race of genetically modified humans dominate space with their advanced technology and threatens mankind. Unable to stop the Empire’s reign of destruction and terror, mankind establishes the Four Nations Alliance as a means to stop the powerful nation.

3) Ghost in the Shell (1995)

While the anime remake by Science SARU is one of the most anticipated series of the year, the legacy of the original film is hard to beat. Directed by Mamoru Oshii, the Ghost in the Shell film is a pioneer of new animation techniques, known for its stunning visuals through the use of a blend of traditional cel animation with early computer-generated imagery.

The story takes place in the year 2029, where Major Motoko Kusabagi, a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, is tasked with tracking down a mysterious hacker who hijacks cyborg brains through the internet. However, while trying to uncover the identity of her target, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines.

2) Legend of the Galactic Heroes

This classic sci-fi drama is set in an era when the 150-year-long stalemate between the two powerful interstellar powerhouses, the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance, comes to an end. The end of the conflict gives rise to a new generation of leaders, including military genius Reinhard von Lohengramm and the alliance’s historian Yang Wenli.

It doesn’t take long before the fragile façade of peace begins to shatter as the opposing sides continue to clash due to their differences in ideologies. When tragedy occurs, both Reinhard and Yang must set aside their differences and ask the truth behind their battle.

1) Cowboy Bebop

Released in 1981, this timeless classic by renowned director Shinichirō Watanabe is known for its genre-blending space western aesthetic and gorgeous animation that was way ahead of its time. The story is set in 2071, a time when humanity has spread across the galaxy, and crime follows them wherever they go. In an era of unrest, plagued by murder, substance abuse, and theft at the hands of intergalactic outlaws, the only ones who can stop them are space bounty hunters.

A crew of space bounty hunters aboard the spaceship Bebop, which they use to chase criminals across the Solar System and collect the prize money. The members each carry their own shadows and secrets, making their journey across the stars as thrilling, dangerous, and unforgettable.

