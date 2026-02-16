31 Years Later, Classic Fantasy Series Confirms an Anime Adaptation

The anime and manga industry is heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and more. In a lot of these cases, the success of manga series is often linked to their anime adaptations, which is why most Shonen Jump series release their anime debuts within two to three years after their manga debut. On the other hand, while most Shojo series often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium.

The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Shojo series also thrived during that time, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, many such series never received an anime adaptation. Red River by Chie Shinohara was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002. The supernatural fantasy received praise from both readers and critics alike, eventually winning the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shoujo category in 2000. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, the anime adaptation has just been announced.

Red River Will Be Released in Summer 2026

Image Courtesy of VAP

Although the anime hasn’t revealed the exact release date, it will premiere in July this year as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. The information was confirmed by the official X handle of the anime. While a trailer hasn’t been revealed yet, the series shares the first look at the main characters in a gorgeous key visual. The anime is being produced by VAP and will be created under the banner of Tatsunoko Production, one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, which was established in 1962.

The studio is best known for acclaimed shows such as Ping Pong the Animation, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more. On the official website of the anime, creator Chie Shinohara, one of the most renowned Shojo mangaka of all time, shares a new visual of the characters, along with hyping up the anime adaptation. The series has yet to reveal a streaming house and further details on the cast. With the release date just a few months away, the studio might unveil new information in a few weeks.

What Is The Plot of Red River?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

The story follows Yuri Suzuki, who has just passed her college entrance exam and shared her first kiss with her childhood friend-turned-boyfriend. Just when she is about to begin a new chapter of her life, she is forced into another timeline during her date with her boyfriend. Yuri wakes up to see she is in the 14th century BC Hittite Empire, where she is entangled in the fight for the throne as a sacrifice. She meets Prince Kyle, the most likely candidate to succeed to the throne, and thus begins her journey as she captures the hearts of the people.

