Solo Leveling Season 3 Gets Promising Update on Its Future Release

Solo Leveling is now in the works on what’s coming next for the anime, and the producer behind it all has shared a promising update on its future return for Season 3. Solo Leveling has been one of the major breakout hits of the last few years as its first two seasons were an immediate hit with fans. It’s been dominating conversations ever since the second season wrapped up its run, but there was no hope of a potential third season. But a producer has offered some new hope for the future.

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Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko recently attended a panel for the series as part of Mumbai Comic Con 2026 (as spotted by @Sage2612 on X), and naturally was asked about the potential future of the anime. While the producer played coy about whether or not there was a Season 3 of the series in the works and noted that he couldn’t say much, Kaneko confirmed that he was “working very hard” on the anime’s future and asks fans for a “little bit” more time.

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As Kaneko’s translator during the panel noted, “He does have a lot of plans for the future, but he is not able to say so much…right now, all he can say is working very hard for it.” When pushed a little more as to whether or not this was a potential Season 3 of the anime, Kaneko’s translator stated “He will live up to everybody’s expectations and is working hard on it, but please give us a little bit time.” Which does make a lot of sense considering the explosive response to the anime thus far.

Solo Leveling made its debut back in 2024, and the first two seasons launched in quick succession. It was the biggest hit of 2025 for many fans, and is still dominating awards space for all it was able to do. The end of the season teased that things were just getting started for Sung Jinwoo as he was about to take on a whole new range of powerful enemies. But as for the next season, nothing concretely has been announced for the anime’s future as of this time.

What’s Next for Solo Leveling?

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Solo Leveling’s anime might be inactive for now, but it likely won’t be too long before it’s back in action. The franchise has been keeping alive with all sorts of fun new releases through the year thus far that have even expanded the story much more so than seen in the TV anime. But with no future set in stone yet, there is thankfully still plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far.

If you wanted to check out Solo Leveling in the meantime while you wait for Season 3, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language dubs. It’s currently on track for potential wins at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards for the year, so we’ll have to see if it nabs any.

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HT – @Sage2612 on X