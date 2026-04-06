6 Years Later, MAPPA’s Wildest Anime Confirms Season 2 Episode Count (& It Will Disappoint Fans)

Six years after the anime made its debut, MAPPA’s wildest series is back for its second season with a total episode count that might disappoint fans who have been waiting for its comeback all this time. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full force this April with a lot of new anime making their debuts. This also includes some major franchises coming back for new episodes as well, and some of these franchises have been in the works for a long time. In Dorohedoro’s case, fans have been waiting six years for Season 2.

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MAPPA has finally returned for Season 2 of Dorohedoro following its debut earlier this week, and fans were treated to a massive premiere of the first three episodes of the new season. It was quite a huge comeback after waiting such a long time for the new season, but the website for the series has some bad news as it’s only being listed with 11 episodes in total across two Blu-ray releases in Japan. Which means that fans won’t get to see this new season run for as long as the first season did.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Confirms Disappointing Episode Count

Courtesy of TOHO

Dorohedoro Season 2 has confirmed it will be running for 11 episodes, which is fewer than the first season. But things have at least changed this time around as when the first season made its debut with Netflix back in Summer 2020 (at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic), it was released all at once. The second season will be releasing its episodes on a weekly basis through the rest of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. So it might be fewer episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s longer than the first season.

Dorohedoro is also going to be much more widely available to watch this time around as well. The first season was exclusively launched with Netflix, but Season 2 of the anime has released with both Netflix and Crunchyroll as both platforms will be offering the new episodes as soon as they hit in Japan. Crunchyroll is also offering the first season of the anime at last, so there’s yet another way to catch up with everything that has happened so far before the new season continues.

What to Know for Dorohedoro Season 2

Courtesy of MAPPA

Dorohedoro Season 2 features a returning production staff from the first season with Yuichiro Hayashi directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA, Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music. [K]NoW_Name also provides both the new opening theme titled, “Zettai Must Danmen” and new ending theme “Return To Head.” The series also features a returning voice cast from the first season.

Dorohedoro Season 2 sees returns from Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Miyu Tomiya as Ebisu, Kengo Takahashi as Fujita, and more. New additions already seen in the first three episodes include Koki Uchiyama as Dokuga, Daiki Hamano as Tetsujo, Yuichi Koshimura as Saji, Katsuhito Nomura as Ton, Atsushi Imaruoka as Ushishimada, and Sara Matsumoto as Natsuki.

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