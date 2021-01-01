Sealab 2021 is No Longer Set in the Future, And Fans Are Loving It

Sealab 2021, one of the first Adult Swim original series and a comedic follow-up to Sealab 2020, is no longer set in the future, and fans of the series have taken to Twitter to share their feelings about it. First of all, given how last year went, it's worth pointing out that the whole premise of Sealab 2021 is that the serious-minded adventurers of Sealab 2020 were driven mad by a year spent in isoltaion and stuck inside. So...there's that. The good news is that if it's been a while since you watched the series, you can either watch some episodes on the Adult Swim website, or the whole thing (along with Batman Beyond) if you're a subscriber to HBO Max.

Using old animation and the same characters from Hanna Barbera's Sealab 2020, the hilarious Sealab 2021 ran from 2000 until 2005 and took place in a timeline where all of the crew members aboard Sealab's submarine have gone insane. Their mental shortcomings make it difficult and inconceivable to properly run a trillion-dollar underwater research station, but their incoherent decision-making and farcical interactions with one another have aged better than a lot of more straightforward comedies of the time.

Given the wacky nature of Sealab 2021, it's no surprise that many of the people who were posting about it were angling to make fun of everything from politics to TV to the dumpster fire that was 2020. So here's a sampling of some of our favorites...!