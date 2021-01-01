Sealab 2021 is No Longer Set in the Future, And Fans Are Loving It
Sealab 2021, one of the first Adult Swim original series and a comedic follow-up to Sealab 2020, is no longer set in the future, and fans of the series have taken to Twitter to share their feelings about it. First of all, given how last year went, it's worth pointing out that the whole premise of Sealab 2021 is that the serious-minded adventurers of Sealab 2020 were driven mad by a year spent in isoltaion and stuck inside. So...there's that. The good news is that if it's been a while since you watched the series, you can either watch some episodes on the Adult Swim website, or the whole thing (along with Batman Beyond) if you're a subscriber to HBO Max.
Using old animation and the same characters from Hanna Barbera's Sealab 2020, the hilarious Sealab 2021 ran from 2000 until 2005 and took place in a timeline where all of the crew members aboard Sealab's submarine have gone insane. Their mental shortcomings make it difficult and inconceivable to properly run a trillion-dollar underwater research station, but their incoherent decision-making and farcical interactions with one another have aged better than a lot of more straightforward comedies of the time.
Given the wacky nature of Sealab 2021, it's no surprise that many of the people who were posting about it were angling to make fun of everything from politics to TV to the dumpster fire that was 2020. So here's a sampling of some of our favorites...!
Happy New Year
prevnext
Thanks to HBO Max, the first song I heard this year was the theme to Sealab 2021!— C-LAB_CAPN (@PaulcharmanPaul) January 1, 2021
Well...that's not promising.
prevnext
Remember: Sealab 2021 canon is it's literally the same crew as Sealab 2020 (the hanna barbera show about serious marine professionals) and the reason they act so differently in Sealab 2021 than the original show is they were all driven a bit loopy by spending a whole year inside https://t.co/a0n9NYltZ7— mcc (@mcclure111) January 1, 2021
Right now!
prevnext
the events of Sealab 2021 are happening as we speak pic.twitter.com/6TfyT8Wt1E— Reilly Wood (@reillywood) January 1, 2021
A little pandemic humor
prevnext
Sealab 2021 really was that prescient https://t.co/M0WgEd9Wzw— chip goines (@chipgoines) January 1, 2021
Yeah...that's fair.
prevnext
Waited more than half my life for Sealab 2021 to be modern, and I gotta say, I’d rather be at the bottom of the ocean too than up here right now pic.twitter.com/PBTvLZn2UR— man of the house (@sharpestongue) January 1, 2021
We'd definitely watch
prevnext
The LEAST these asshole mega-billionaires could do this year is build a Sealab and create a reality show with wacky hijinks for me to watch.— Erika Schnatz (@erikaschnatz) January 1, 2021
Relaunch?
prevnext
i wouldn't be a new year without mentioning sealab 2021, one of the first ever [as] originals. i hope [adult swim] reboots this show this year or does a marathon this year pic.twitter.com/ez7Vo67Irh— lolspaghetti (@soup43880945) January 1, 2021
It *was* hard to find one.
prevnext
Coming into 2021 with Sealab memes like pic.twitter.com/6ly6fJYtnV— MCBᵀⱽ | The Burger Fam (@MCBTVe) January 1, 2021
Up for a rewatch?
prevnext
I want you to know this has made me really want to watch sealab now.— Brunch Covidian (@OscarGambler) January 1, 2021
Of course!
prev
If on this, the first day of 2021, you are not watching Sealab 2021, then I don't think I want to be associated with you...https://t.co/9cP55RR29I— Madd Matt 😷🎮 (@Matts_Madd_Haus) January 1, 2021